Bruno Fernandes assist record: Man United captain makes club history despite trailing Thierry Henry in Premier League

By Lewis Nolan | 04 May 2026 01:27

Bruno Fernandes has created more chances in the Premier League this season (120) than any Manchester United player has on record.

The Red Devils not only qualified for the Champions League on Sunday, but they also managed to beat fierce rivals Liverpool 3-2 at home.

Kobbie Mainoo's late winner was enough to secure a placement in the Premier League's top five, and victory next weekend could secure a top-three finish.

Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha were the other two scorers, with captain Fernandes heading across to the former for his goal, though he was not awarded his 20th assist of the Premier League season.

While he will be disappointed to have been robbed of an assist that would have matched the Premier League record, Opta report that he increased his tally of chances created in the league to 120, the most of any United player in a season on record since 2003-04.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Will Bruno Fernandes break Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne's record?

Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne both hold the record for most assists in a Premier League season (20), and while Fernandes could claim the record outright, he only has three games in which to do so.

The Red Devils will face 12th-placed Sunderland on May 9, before taking on 16th-placed Nottingham Forest on May 17.

BRUNO FERNANDES PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Games: 32 Starts: 32 Goals: 8 Assists: 19

Their final game of the season will come against eighth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion on May 24, and it should be noted that Fernandes only picked up one assist in the reverse fixtures against those three teams.

Fernandes has registered seven assists in his last eight Premier League games, though his chances of breaking the record will ultimately depend on the finishing of his teammates.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Is Bruno Fernandes the Premier League's Player of the Year?

Michael Carrick's side have scored 63 times in the Premier League this term, and Fernandes has contributed to 26 of those goals.

Players such as Declan Rice and Bernardo Silva have been touted as contenders for the PFA Player of the Year award, but there is an argument that neither have been as important or influential individually as the Man United star.

Even though one of those two players will walk away with a Premier League winner's medal, should Fernandes break the assist record, then it will be hard to ignore his performances for United.