Man United 3-2 Liverpool: Arne Slot reacts to Benjamin Sesko handball controversy as VAR decision defended

By Ben Knapton | 03 May 2026 18:40

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has claimed that it is "no surprise" that Benjamin Sesko's controversial goal for Manchester United was allowed to stand in Sunday's 3-2 Premier League defeat.

The Reds missed the chance to seal Champions League qualification at Old Trafford, where Michael Carrick's men instead confirmed a top-five finish at the expense of their bitter rivals.

Matheus Cunha and Sesko launched the Red Devils into an early 2-0 lead, but mistakes from Man United allowed Liverpool to draw level in the second half through Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo.

However, Man United - and more specifically Kobbie Mainoo - had the final say, as the Carrington academy graduate found the bottom corner with a slick side-footed finish to round off the scoring.

Man Utd's second goal was shrouded in controversy, though, as replays suggested that the ball may have just brushed Sesko's fingers before be bundled over the line, although the VAR room deemed that the footage was inconclusive.

Arne Slot reacts to controversial Benjamin Sesko goal in Man Utd defeat

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Sesko's strike certainly did not meet the threshold for a 'clear and obvious' error, although by law, the goal should have been disallowed if there was any hint that the Slovenian's hand was involved.

Reacting to Sesko's goal in his post-game press conference, Slot expressed his view that the forward did handle the ball and highlighted the goal as another example of a critical decision going against his team.

"I think it's a touch (on his hand). The curve on the ball changed so there must have been a contact," Slot said. "But it's no surprise to anyone that if there is a VAR intervention then the decision goes against us.

"It's happened to us all season. But we also have to look at ourselves because we lost duels and should have defended better."

Should Benjamin Sesko goal have been disallowed?

#MUNLIV – 14’



The referee’s call of goal was checked and confirmed by VAR – with it deemed there was no conclusive evidence that Sesko handled the ball before scoring. — Premier League Match Centre (@PLMatchCentre) May 3, 2026

Even after 50 or 100 reviews of the handball incident, it would take a brave soul to confidently say whether Sesko's fingertips had definitely grazed the ball or not.

Slot's claim that the curve on the ball changed is not entirely inaccurate, but that marginal 'curve' is not something that even the most highly-regarded official could have spotted in real time.

A reminder that VAR is only supposed to overturn a decision in the case of a 'clear and obvious' error, and if an incident needs to be slowed down and watched again multiple times, it is not clear and obvious.

Liverpool can still feel aggrieved, though, given the amount of non-clear and obvious decisions that are reversed by the technology - the Eberechi Eze penalty vs. Atletico Madrid the most recent example.

However, Slot was also right in saying that his side's defending was not up to scratch, and there is still work to do for Liverpool to finish in the top five of the Premier League table.