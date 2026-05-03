Man Utd vs Liverpool: Premier League explain why Benjamin Sesko goal was allowed to stand

By Saikat Mandal | 03 May 2026 18:42 , Last updated: 03 May 2026 18:42

Manchester United are back in the Champions League after edging past Liverpool 3-2 in a pulsating Premier League thriller at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils raced into a 2-0 half-time lead through Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko, but Liverpool roared back after the interval as Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo punished costly errors from the home side.

However, in the 77th minute, Kobbie Mainoo marked his new contract in style by scoring the decisive winner, sending United back into Europe’s elite competition after a two-year absence.

It was United’s first league double over the Reds since the 2015-16 campaign and further strengthened Michael Carrick’s case to be appointed permanently.

Since succeeding Ruben Amorim, Carrick has beaten Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, making a compelling case for the full-time role.

Benjamin Sesko goal and Premier League explanation

© Imago / Action Plus

Sesko doubled United’s lead after Bruno Fernandes’ cushioned header took a deflection off Freddie Woodman before striking the Slovenian and finding the net.

There were immediate suggestions that the ball may have brushed Sesko’s hand before crossing the line, but following a lengthy VAR review, the goal was allowed to stand.

The Premier League Match Centre explained that there was “no conclusive evidence” of handball by Sesko, who has now scored 10 goals in his last 15 appearances.

A statement read: “The referee’s call of goal was checked and confirmed by VAR, with it deemed there was no conclusive evidence that Sesko handled the ball before scoring.”

Another poor performance from Liverpool

© Imago

The Reds have now lost 11 Premier League matches this season and have created an unwanted record by conceding the most goals from set-pieces in a single campaign (17).

Their first-half display was deeply disappointing, and although they improved after the restart, Arne Slot’s side again looked well short of the required standard.

Despite the defeat, Liverpool remain favourites to secure a Champions League place, needing only four points from their remaining fixtures.