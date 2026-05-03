Chelsea transfer news: Man United, Blues aiming to hijack ex-Arsenal starlet's £21.6m move?

By Darren Plant | 03 May 2026 14:18

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly among the Premier League clubs that hold an interest in Donyell Malen ahead of the summer transfer window.

While the Netherlands international is currently contracted to Aston Villa, that will change over the coming weeks after a loan stint with Roma.

Malen has enjoyed a remarkable period at Stadio Olimpico, contributing 11 goals from 14 appearances in Serie A.

As a result, Roma are alleged to have an obligation to purchase the 27-year-old for a fee said to be £21.6m.

However, as per Correire dello Sport, that does not necessarily mean that he will remain in Italy for 2026-27.

© Iconsport / LiveMedia

Man United among clubs keen on Malen?

The report says that Man United, Chelsea and Newcastle United are among 'the big clubs watching' the versatile attacker.

Although Roma chiefs allegedly have no plans to cash in on Malen in the summer, there is said to be the belief that his valuation has increased far beyond what Roma are due to pay for his signature.

Much could plausibly depend on whether Roma qualify for the Champions League, another European competition or secure continental football at all.

Gian Piero Gasperini's team currently sit in sixth place in the Serie A table, three points adrift of fourth-placed Juventus.

© Imago / Sportimage

Why a Malen Premier League return would represent shrewd business

At some of his previous clubs, Malen has been viewed as someone who can contribute in the first team, yet not necessarily be regarded as a first-choice pick.

His return of 10 goals and two assists from 46 appearances for Villa is under-rated due to constantly playing second fiddle to Ollie Watkins.

However, the former Arsenal academy player has showcased his true qualities at Roma and subsequently put himself back in the shop window.

Despite Roma seemingly wanting to keep Malen in the Italian capital, a big-money sale would significantly bolster their position with the relevant financial regulations.

As recently as July, Roma were fined €3m (£2.59m) for breaching UEFA's financial rules.