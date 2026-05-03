Arsenal lineup vs. Atletico Madrid: Predicted XI for Champions League semi-final second leg

By Ben Knapton | 03 May 2026 13:07 , Last updated: 03 May 2026 13:17

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard and striker Kai Havertz remain slight fitness doubts for Tuesday's Champions League semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta was without both players for Saturday's 3-0 Premier League triumph over Fulham, Odegaard due to a knee injury and Havertz as a result of a muscular problem.

However, the Spaniard expressed hope that both would be available for the second leg with Atletico, although he may choose to err on the side of caution given both players' fitness struggles this season.

Odegaard suffered his blow in last week's 1-1 first-leg draw, in which Viktor Gyokeres became the first-ever Swedish player to score in a Champions League semi-final when he converted his first-half penalty.

Fresh from netting another two goals against Fulham, Gyokeres could spearhead an unchanged attack also comprising Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka, who scored and assisted during an exceptional 45 minutes on Saturday.

If Odegaard is not risked from the first whistle, Eberechi Eze will occupy the number 10 role in front of Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi, who should displace Myles Lewis-Skelly despite the Englishman's standout performance at the weekend.

Piero Hincapie should be a straight swap for Riccardo Calafiori too, but with Jurrien Timber (groin) still missing, Ben White is expected to reprise his role at right-back.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Rice, Zubimendi; Saka, Eze, Trossard; Gyokeres

> Click here to see how Atletico Madrid could line up against Arsenal