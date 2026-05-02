Bukayo Saka injury news: Mikel Arteta reveals reason for Arsenal sub against Fulham as "hunger" to win Premier League grows

By Lewis Nolan | 02 May 2026 23:24

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Bukayo Saka's substitution against Fulham was planned in advance, and the Arsenal star has not picked up an injury.

The Gunners moved six points ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday after beating Fulham 3-0 at home.

Viktor Gyokeres scored twice and Saka managed to score once, though the latter was brought off at half time, fuelling fears of an injury.

Arteta insisted the substitution was pre-planned, telling reporters: "[Saka] made two actions that decided the game, and we know what he's capable of. He's come back in the most important period of the season, and now he's fresh.

"His mind is fresh, his hunger is at the highest possible height, and I think he needed a performance like that to impact the team, so that's a big platform for Tuesday.

"We [had to sub him because] he played 30-odd minutes in Madrid, now he's played 45 minutes. We need to ramp up his load, but we need to be careful because we need him on that pitch."

Saka made his comeback from an Achilles injury against Newcastle United on April 25, and he has only started 23 Premier League games in 2025-26.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Bukayo Saka: The man to win the Premier League title for Mikel Arteta?

Saka may not have been at his best this season, but it is understandable that he has struggled following hamstring surgery in December 2024, as well as a host of other issues this term.

The Englishman is undoubtedly the club's most impactful forward, with his dribbling ability and set-piece delivery making him a serious threat.

BUKAYO SAKA 2025-26 STATS (ALL COMPETITIONS) Appearances: 45 Starts: 33 Minutes: 2,945 Goals: 10 Assists: 6

Saka produced one of his most complete performances of the season on Saturday, and Arteta must continue to extract maximum value from the attacker on the pitch.

If the 24-year-old can avoid an setbacks in the closing weeks of the campaign, then he could be the difference between second and first.

© Iconsport / SPI

Premier League and Champions League: Should there be more optimism?

March and April was not kind to Arsenal, with the club losing the EFL Cup final, exiting the FA Cup in the quarter-final to Southampton and losing to Manchester City and Bournemouth in the Premier League.

However, Arsenal will be favourites to beat Atletico Madrid at home on Tuesday in the Champions League, and doing so would secure a place in the Champions League final.

Though many fans and pundits have been critical of Arteta's side this season, they are only five games away from winning an historic double, so perhaps there should be more optimism at the Emirates.