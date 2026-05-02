Arsenal lineup vs. Fulham confirmed: Myles Lewis-Skelly in midfield as Mikel Arteta makes five changes

By Ben Knapton | 02 May 2026 16:19 , Last updated: 02 May 2026 16:31

Arsenal and Fulham have revealed their confirmed starting lineups for Saturday's Premier League London derby at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners can move six points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table with a win, but Mikel Arteta also has Tuesday's Champions League semi-final second leg with Atletico Madrid in his sights.

Arsenal's La Liga-based opponents could afford to make 11 changes for their contest with Valencia on Saturday, although Arteta has still made five alterations to his starting lineup for the London derby.

Bukayo Saka, Riccardo Calafiori, Leandro Trossard, Eberechi Eze and Myles Lewis-Skelly have all come into the XI, with Noni Madueke, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Zubimendi, Piero Hincapie and Martin Odegaard making way.

Lewis-Skelly is expected to start in the left eight role with Rice in the holding position, but Odegaard is omitted from the squad with an apparent injury sustained in the first leg with Atletico this week.

Arteta replied "let's see" when asked if Odegaard would be fit for the visit of Fulham, but there were no serious concerns about his availability at the time.

Arsenal vs. Fulham: Marco Silva makes unexpected change for Premier League fixture

© Iconsport / Harvey Murphy/News Images

On Fulham's end, Marco Silva has made two changes to the side that overcame Aston Villa 1-0 last weekend - one expected and one unexpected.

Ryan Sessegnon sustained a muscular injury after scoring the winner last weekend, and the ex-Tottenham Hotspur left-back drops out for Antonee Robinson.

The Cottagers boss has also promoted Harrison Reed into the midfield in place of Sander Berge, who is not in the squad for the trip to the Emirates; it is unclear if the Norwegian is injured or ill.

Former Arsenal academy product Alex Iwobi remains out through injury, but Emile Smith Rowe and Bernd Leno both line up from the start against their erstwhile employers.

While the hosts could go six points clear at the top of the table, Fulham will leapfrog European rivals Chelsea and Bournemouth with a shock win at the Emirates.

However, the Cottagers have never managed to beat Arsenal in an away league game in their entire history, suffering 25 defeats and playing out seven draws in 32 such contests.

Arsenal lineup: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Eze, Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard

Subs: Kepa, Mosquera, Hincapie, Jesus, Martinelli, Norgaard, Madueke, Zubimendi, Dowman

Fulham lineup: Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Reed, Lukic; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Chukwueze; Jimenez

Subs: Lecomte, Tete, Diop, Cuenca, Cairney, King, Bobb, Muniz, Kusi-Asare