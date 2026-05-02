Where will the opening and final matches of the 2026 World Cup be held?

By Saikat Mandal | 02 May 2026 17:27

The 2026 World Cup promises to be different from every edition that has come before it. It will be the first tournament to feature 48 teams, spread across three countries — the United States, Mexico and Canada — and more than a dozen host cities.

The continental scale of the tournament means that every FIFA decision on where to stage the major matches carries particular weight. After all, which city will open the World Cup? And where will the world champions be crowned?

Opening of the 2026 World Cup: tradition and history in Mexico

© Imago / IMAGO / Xinhua

The first match of the 2026 World Cup will take place at the legendary Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. It was here that Pele lifted the trophy in 1970 and Diego Maradona reached his peak in 1986 — arguably two of the greatest top 10 moments in World Cup history.

The Azteca has previously hosted two World Cup finals, in the very years mentioned above. In the first, supporters witnessed Pele at his absolute best as he led Brazil to a 4-1 win over Italy, securing a third world title and cementing the Brazilian national team's reputation as a global power. Years later, Maradona guided Argentina to the trophy at the same venue, in a campaign defined by historic performances and a 3-2 victory over Germany in the final.

In 2026, the Azteca will return to the spotlight as a symbol of footballing tradition and memory. The stadium, which combines an almost mythical atmosphere with recent structural upgrades, will host the curtain-raiser on June 11. It is a fitting setting to bring past and present together in a new chapter of World Cup history.

Details of the opening venue

Name: Estadio Azteca

Location: Mexico City, Mexico

Capacity: 83,000

Opened: 1966

2026 World Cup final: the modern stage in the United States

© Imago / Sportsphoto

The pinnacle of the World Cup, the grand final, will be staged at MetLife Stadium, located in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in the New York metropolitan area.

The match is scheduled for July 19, 2026, and is expected to draw more than 80,000 spectators to one of the largest and most iconic venues in North America.

MetLife is known for hosting major events such as the Super Bowl, the FIFA Club World Cup final and concerts by some of the biggest names in global music. For FIFA, the choice underlines the strength of American infrastructure and the role of the United States as the principal host of this edition.

The stadium's location — close to New York, one of the most globally recognised cities on the planet — also guarantees maximum visibility for the closing act of the tournament.

Details of the final venue

Name: MetLife Stadium

Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States

Capacity: 82,500

Opened: 2010

Why were these stadiums chosen?

FIFA's selections reflect a balance between history and modernity. Mexico brings the tradition and grassroots passion of Latin American football, while the United States represents the logistical and commercial power driving the global growth of the sport.

The pairing of the two grounds — the Azteca and MetLife — neatly captures the spirit of the 2026 World Cup: a tournament across three nations, three cultures and a single spectacle.

Every stadium at the 2026 World Cup