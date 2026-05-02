La Liga Gameweek 34
Espanyol
May 3, 2026 8.00pm
RCDE Stadium
Real Madrid

Team News: Espanyol vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Espanyol vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign against Espanyol on Sunday night.

Los Blancos occupy second spot in the La Liga table, 11 points behind leaders Barcelona, while Espanyol are 13th, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news.

ESPANYOL VS. REAL MADRID

ESPANYOL

Out: Pol Lozano (suspended), Javi Puado (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dmitrovic; El Hilali, Calero, Cabrera, Romero; Gonzalez, Exposito; Ngonge, Terrats, Milla; K Garcia

REAL MADRID

Out: Rodrygo (knee), Thibaut Courtois (thigh), Kylian Mbappe (hamstring), Arda Guler (hamstring), Eder Militao (hamstring), Dani Carvajal (foot)

Doubtful: Aurelien Tchouameni (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lunin; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, Mendy; Valverde, Bellingham, Camavinga; Diaz, G Garcia, Vinicius

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