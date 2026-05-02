Team News: Espanyol vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 02 May 2026 20:00

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign against Espanyol on Sunday night.

Los Blancos occupy second spot in the La Liga table, 11 points behind leaders Barcelona, while Espanyol are 13th, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news.

ESPANYOL

Out: Pol Lozano (suspended), Javi Puado (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dmitrovic; El Hilali, Calero, Cabrera, Romero; Gonzalez, Exposito; Ngonge, Terrats, Milla; K Garcia

REAL MADRID

Out: Rodrygo (knee), Thibaut Courtois (thigh), Kylian Mbappe (hamstring), Arda Guler (hamstring), Eder Militao (hamstring), Dani Carvajal (foot)

Doubtful: Aurelien Tchouameni (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lunin; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, Mendy; Valverde, Bellingham, Camavinga; Diaz, G Garcia, Vinicius