Real Madrid transfer news: Alvaro Arbeloa delivers update on Los Blancos attacker's future amid exit talk

By Matt Law | 02 May 2026 13:16 , Last updated: 02 May 2026 13:18

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa refused to guarantee that Gonzalo Garcia would still be at Bernabeu next season when questioned on the striker's future.

Garcia has represented Real Madrid on 34 occasions in all competitions this season, scoring six goals and registering two assists in the process.

There is currently a host of speculation surrounding the 22-year-old's future, with a number of clubs, including teams from the Premier League, said to be keen on his services.

Newcastle United are believed to be keen on Garcia, who has another four years left to run on his contract at Bernabeu.

Arbeloa has branded the forward "a very young player with a great future ahead of him" but refused to guarantee that he would still be at Bernabeu next term.

© Imago / Guillermo Martinez

Real Madrid's Garcia is being linked with a summer exit

“These are decisions that are more up to the player and the club, and they will have to decide together what is best," Arbeloa told reporters.

"Of course, I know Gonzalo very well. For me, he is a young man with exceptional abilities, very impressive, who is surely playing less than he deserves based on his work, his talent, and what he could contribute.

"But I see him working very well. He is a very young player with a great future ahead of him. I encourage him to keep going, to keep fighting.

"The position he’s in has enormous competition at Real Madrid, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that he’s doing a great job, and every time I’ve needed him, he has shown his level.”

© Imago

How has Garcia performed for Real Madrid?

Garcia has represented Real Madrid on 46 occasions in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and registering four assists in the process.

The striker has four goals and one assist in 30 La Liga appearances, but he has failed to find the back of the net in his five previous outings in the Champions League.

Garcia could be given a start through the middle against Espanyol on Sunday night due to the absence of Kylian Mbappe, but it would not be a surprise if he was moved on this summer, especially as Real Madrid could receive a healthy transfer fee by letting him leave.