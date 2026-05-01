Liverpool news: 'How on earth did Liverpool let him slip through their fingers?' - Ex-Manchester City star fumes over Diaz exit

By Axel Clody | 01 May 2026 09:32

Luis Diaz has been one of the standout names in Bayern Munich's stellar season, with the Bavarian club having clinched their 35th Bundesliga title with games to spare and still in contention for Champions League glory.

However, despite leaving Liverpool to join the German giants almost a year ago, the Colombian's sale still appears to raise question marks about the Reds' decision to let the player go.

Micah Richards baffled by Reds' decision

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Former Manchester City right-back Micah Richards, who is now a pundit, questioned why the club opted to put Diaz on the market and keep Cody Gakpo in his place instead.

"We have to be absolutely honest here because I just can't wrap my head around it. Are you telling me you're selling Luis Diaz to keep Gakpo? Honestly, that's not just a bad football decision, it's a shocking one. It's absolutely ridiculous! You're sitting there watching Diaz at Bayern Munich, and he's tearing it apart on the biggest stage."

For the former England international and symbol of the 'old City', where he won the Premier League and the FA Cup, Diaz has decisive qualities to 'change the game', as was demonstrated during the first leg of the Champions League semi-final.

"Electrifying. He's scoring against Real Madrid and PSG, and you're left wondering, 'How on earth did Liverpool let him slip through their fingers?' The guy is a total game-changer. He brings chaos, energy, pace, power, those moments of magic. When he bursts down that wing, it's unbelievable. Liverpool didn't just lose a team player, they lost a gem. An absolute gem."

Richards's stance was also echoed by Jamie Carragher, a Reds icon who spent his entire professional career at Anfield. The former defender revealed that he believed he would never see Diaz wearing another club's shirt other than Liverpool's.

"Luis Diaz was never the right player to sell in the summer, something I still find difficult and frustrating to understand." The former centre-back struggled to find a reason for the move, adding that this type of player is hard to replace or find a comparable player for in the market.

How Luis Diaz has been crucial for Bayern

© Imago

Diaz's first season at Bayern Munich has been one to remember. Beyond the domestic title and the Champions League run, the left winger is part of Europe's top-scoring attacking trio, alongside Harry Kane and Michael Olise.

But individually, the player has surpassed his own personal bests. Diaz registered his best ever start to a season after netting seven goals in his first 11 club matches in continental competitions. The first time he reached that figure was in the 2021-22 season, when he was playing for Porto.

The difference is that, this time around, the Colombian has also racked up six assists, making 2025-26 the best start to Diaz's European career in terms of goal contributions.

Now, in the closing stretch, the winger has 26 goals and 17 assists across 46 appearances for Bayern. And those numbers could rise further, as Vincent Kompany's side still have five matches to play, including the German Cup final.

The Colombian joined the Bavarian club in the last summer transfer window, in a deal that earned Liverpool £64m. However, the departure from Anfield was felt by some supporters, including club legend Steven Gerrard.