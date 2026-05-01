Preview: Sassuolo vs AC Milan - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 01 May 2026 09:02 , Last updated: 01 May 2026 09:07

Still seeking points to confirm a vital top-four finish, Serie A giants AC Milan will visit Sassuolo on Sunday afternoon.

Having conceded defeat in the title race, Milan must focus on securing Champions League football, while their hosts are eyeing a place in Italy's final top 10.

Match preview

After playing out a dull goalless draw with Juventus last weekend, Milan's Scudetto dreams were formally ended, and they are now embroiled in a battle for Champions League qualification.

Following four defeats from seven games, the Rossoneri have steadied the ship by beating Hellas Verona and frustrating fellow top-four contenders Juve, but there are still reasons for concern.

Goals have begun to dry up, with the Lombardy club averaging below one per game over the past nine matchdays, amid worrying declines for star men Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic.

Under the pragmatic approach of Massimiliano Allegri, Milan are averaging 13.3 shots per game, which is their second-lowest in any campaign across the last 20 Serie A seasons.

Sitting third with four games to play, Allegri's men must try to limp over the line, seeing off the late challenge of Como and Roma, who now lie just six points behind.

More positively, Milan have kept back-to-back clean sheets, taking their seasonal tally to 15 from 34 games - that represents their most at this stage since 2012, during Allegri's first spell in charge.

While they have often struggled to beat Sassuolo at San Siro, the Rossoneri are also undefeated in eight away games against this week's hosts, winning six times at the Mapei Stadium over the past decade.

© Imago / Gribaudi

Yet, after fighting back for a 2-2 draw in December's reverse fixture, Sassuolo have only lost two of the last eight league meetings, having taken just two points from nine previous contests.

The Emilian club are also in better form than their illustrious visitors, and they can play with freedom after achieving their main objective.

A tally of 23 points from the last 13 matches - which would see them rank fifth over that period - has comfortably confirmed last season's Serie B champions will stay in Italy's top tier.

Following a 0-0 draw with Fiorentina in their most recent outing, the Neroverdi sit 10th and are targeting a top-half finish later this month.

Before welcoming Milan to Reggio Emilia, Fabio Grosso's side have won five of their last seven home fixtures, so confidence should be sky-high in the camp.

Sassuolo Serie A form:

L D W L W D

AC Milan Serie A form:

L W L L W D

Team News

© Imago

Milan's draw with Juventus was marred by a serious facial injury for Luka Modric, who will now miss the remainder of this Serie A campaign; Samuele Ricci and Ardon Jashari are vying to replace the Croatian schemer on Sunday.

Otherwise, Allegri should have a full squad to choose from, with influential defender Matteo Gabbia recently returning from a layoff. When he has been available, the Rossoneri have lost just 4% of their league games this term; that rate rises to 50% without him in the starting XI.

Up front, Leao and Pulisic have been struggling to produce for several weeks, and the latter has gone 16 appearances without scoring - his longest drought in the Italian top flight.

Despite their own patchy form, Christopher Nkunku, Niclas Fullkrug and Santiago Gimenez are therefore pushing to claim one of two available places.

Meanwhile, Sassuolo's star man Domenico Berardi always looks forward to meeting Milan: he has scored 11 times in 19 Serie A games against the Rossoneri, including a four-goal haul back in January 2014.

So, the winger's return from a two-match ban is very timely - albeit not for Cristian Volpato, who may have to make way.

It remains to be seen whether first-choice goalkeeper Arijanet Muric can regain his place from Stefano Turati; defenders Filippo Romagna, Edoardo Pieragnolo and Fali Cande are all ruled out for the rest of the season.

Sassuolo possible starting lineup:

Turati; Walukiewicz, Muharemovic, Idzes, Garcia; Kone, Matic, Thorstvedt; Berardi, Pinamonti, Lauriente

AC Milan possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Tomori, Gabbia, Pavlovic; Saelemaekers, Fofana, Ricci, Rabiot, Estupinan; Pulisic, Leao

We say: Sassuolo 1-1 AC Milan

Amid a prolonged downturn, Milan would rather not visit one of their bogey teams, and taking one point back to the second city may not be a bad result.

Sassuolo benefit from a potent front three and consistent selection, meaning Grosso's side can pose a threat to anyone on home turf.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.