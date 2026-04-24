Preview: Fiorentina vs Sassuolo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 24 Apr 2026 12:57 , Last updated: 24 Apr 2026 13:00

Closing in on top-flight survival, Fiorentina can effectively confirm their Serie A status with a win over Sassuolo on Sunday, when the teams will meet at Stadio Franchi.

However, the Neroverdi aim to spoil those plans, as they eye a top-half finish at the end of an excellent comeback campaign.

Match preview

While they fumbled a lead in Lecce, Fiorentina still picked up another precious point on Monday night, drawing 1-1 down at Stadio Via del Mare.

Extending their unbeaten streak to six Serie A matches, that kept them eight points clear of their hosts, who occupy the last relegation place with five rounds remaining.

Paolo Vanoli's men had previously crashed out of the Conference League to Crystal Palace, but their main objective since November has been staying afloat in Italy's top flight.

With top scorer Moise Kean continuing to struggle for fitness, Fiorentina's squad have been sharing the burden: including Jack Harrison's fine strike on Monday, their last eight league goals have been scored by different players.

As the Viola last lost a domestic home game in February, the feelgood factor is slowly returning to Stadio Franchi, where things had turned frosty earlier this season.

After beating Lazio in Florence two weeks ago, Fiorentina will now target back-to-back Serie A home wins for just the second time this term - but their opponents are certainly no pushovers.

© Imago / IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Having won the reverse fixture 3-1 in early December, Sassuolo also sit nine points above Sunday's hosts in the standings.

With an impressive 45 claimed from 33 games so far, no promoted team has fared better at this stage of a Serie A campaign over the past decade.

As a result, last term's second-tier champions can sit comfortably in 10th place, having assured safety with room to spare.

In fact, following last week's 2-1 home victory over high-flying Como, Fabio Grosso's side are still targeting a top-half finish.

While he has been receiving plenty of plaudits - and job offers are expected this summer - Grosso will be concerned that his side remain slow starters.

Sassuolo have leaked the most goals during the first 15 minutes this season, and they have conceded at least once before the break in all of their last six outings.

Fiorentina Serie A form:

D W D W W D

Fiorentina form (all competitions):

D W L W W D

Sassuolo Serie A form:

L L D W L W

Team News

© Imago / Gribaudi

While main man Kean continues to search for full fitness, both Niccolo Fortini and Tariq Lamptey are still unavailable for Fiorentina, and Marin Pongracic must serve a suspension.

Wide men Robin Gosens and Fabiano Parisi are also doubts, but Marco Brescianini was back in the squad on Monday and may now be ready to start.

Set to support Roberto Piccoli up front, Leeds United loanee Harrison has chipped in with one goal and two assists across his last three league appearances.

Tied on eight Serie A strikes with Kean, Andrea Pinamonti is Sassuolo's top scorer, but ex-Fiorentina striker M'Bala Nzola replaced him last week and was involved in both goals.

Long-serving talisman Domenico Berardi must serve the second game of a two-match ban for fighting in the tunnel against Genoa, so Cristian Volpato could continue on the right flank.

First-choice goalkeeper Arijanet Muric missed out with a minor knock last weekend, but Stefano Turati should make way for the Kosovan shot-stopper.

While Josh Doig can return from suspension and may line up at left-back, fellow defenders Filippo Romagna, Edoardo Pieragnolo and Fali Cande are all injured.

Fiorentina possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Dodo, Rugani, Ranieri, Balbo; Ndour, Fagioli, Mandragora; Harrison, Piccoli, Gudmundsson

Sassuolo possible starting lineup:

Muric; Walukiewicz, Muharemovic, Idzes, Doig; Kone, Matic, Thorstvedt; Volpato, Pinamonti, Lauriente

We say: Fiorentina 2-1 Sassuolo

The incentive to seal Serie A survival will drive Fiorentina on, and they can claim maximum points at the Franchi.

Well drilled under Grosso, Sassuolo are dangerous opponents for anyone - but they can also be vulnerable at the back.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.