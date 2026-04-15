Conference League
Fiorentina
Apr 16, 2026 8.00pm
Stadio Artemio Franchi
Crystal Palace

Fiorentina vs. Crystal Palace: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Conference League clash

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Fiorentina vs. Crystal Palace: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Conference League clash
© Iconsport / LaPresse

Fiorentina welcome Crystal Palace to Stadio Artemio Franchi on Thursday for the second leg of their Conference League quarter-final.

The hosts will have to overcome a significant 3-0 deficit after the first leg loss, leaving the visitors firmly in control of the tie.

What time does Fiorentina vs. Crystal Palace kick off?

Fiorentina take on Crystal Palace at 8pm UK time on Thursday.

Where is Fiorentina vs. Crystal Palace being played?

Fiorentina welcome Crystal Palace to Stadio Artemio Franchi, which can hold up to 43,147 supporters.

How to watch Fiorentina vs. Crystal Palace in the UK

TV channels

The Conference League quarter-final second leg will be available to watch on TNT Sports 3. 

Online streaming

Alternatively, the game will be streamed online via HBO Max (UK).

Highlights

Highlights during the game will be posted on the Football on TNT Sports X (formerly Twitter) account.

What is at stake for Fiorentina vs. Crystal Palace?

Fiorentina and Crystal Palace will both be battling for a place in the semi-finals of the Conference League, although the Eagles certainly have the upper hand in the tie. 

Oliver Glasner's side secured a fantastic 3-0 win in the first leg at Selhurst Park, leaving Fiorentina needing to record a victory by at least three goals to have any chance of progressing. 

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