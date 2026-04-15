Team News: Fiorentina vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Seye Omidiora | 15 Apr 2026 20:00

Facing a monumental task to preserve their proud European quarter-final record, Fiorentina welcome Crystal Palace to Florence for Conference League action on Thursday, needing to overturn a 3-0 first-leg deficit.

Ismaila Sarr was the star at Selhurst Park as Oliver Glasner’s side put themselves within touching distance of the semi-finals with a dominant performance against the two-time finalists.

Ahead of Thursday's second leg, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for Fiorentina and Palace.

FIORENTINA

Out: Dodo (suspended), Tariq Lamptey (knee)

Doubtful: Moise Kean (calf), Fabiano Parisi (unspecified), Niccolo Fortini (back)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: De Gea; Comuzzo, Pongracic, Ranieri, Gosens; Fabbian, Fagioli, Ndour; Harrison, Piccoli, Gudmundsson

PALACE

Out: Eddie Nketiah (thigh), Evann Guessand (unspecified), Cheick Doucoure (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Canvot; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Mateta, Pino