Preview: Nacional vs Alverca - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 16 Apr 2026 21:37 , Last updated: 16 Apr 2026 21:39

Seeking to pick up three straight Primeira Liga victories for the first time since ending a 21-year absence from the top flight, Alverca journey to the Estadio da Madeira to face Nacional on Saturday.

Having struggled to get going this season, the Alvinegros find themselves flirting with the prospect of relegation, but a win here could take them three points clear of the danger zone with five games to go.

Match preview

One week on from delivering a commanding victory over Estrela Amadora, Nacional's resurgence was cut short last Sunday as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Benfica when the two sides squared off at the Estadio da Luz.

Quick-fire goals from Andreas Schjelderup and Rafa Silva meant Vangelis Pavlidis’s second-half missed penalty bore no consequences, as Benfica secured their 20th league win of the season.

This followed a 2-0 victory over Estrela at the Estadio da Madeira on April 4, with Jesus Ramirez and Paulinho Boia netting on either side of the half-time interval to snap a run of eight consecutive league matches without a win.

With just six wins from their 29 Primeira Liga matches, Nacional have picked up 25 points heading into the final five games to sit 15th in the league table, level on points with 16th-placed Casa Pia in the relegation playoff spot.

While home comfort awaits, three defeats in their most recent four matches at the Estadio da Madeira leave Tiago Margarido’s men with a stern challenge this weekend against an opposing side in resurgent form.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Having kicked off the year with successive home victories over Famalicao and Moreirense, Alverca suffered a sharp slump, failing to taste victory in any of their next nine matches, losing three and claiming six draws across the nine games.

However, a run of two wins from two has rekindled hopes of a top-half finish, with the Vila Franca de Xira outfit edging out Rio Ave 2-1 on April 4, before fighting back from behind to secure an impressive 3-1 victory over Casa Pia last Sunday.

Alverca found themselves trailing inside the opening 60 seconds at the Complexo Desportivo FC Alverca after Joao Marques opened the scoring to hand Casa Pia a dream start to the tie, but Figueiredo, Chiquinho and Rhaldney all hit back in the second half to turn the game on its head in style.

After finishing second in the Segunda Liga last season to complete back-to-back promotions and end a two-decade absence from the top flight, Custodio Castro’s side are on course to finish in the top half of the Primeira Liga table, as they sit 10th in the standings with 35 points from 29 games, two points behind seventh-placed Estoril Praia.

Alverca held on to see out a 1-0 victory over Nacional in December’s reverse fixture, and while they will be aiming to do the double against the Alvinegros, results on the road have left a lot to be desired, having failed to win seven of their last eight away matches, including four consecutive defeats between December 14 and February 8.

Nacional Primeira Liga form:

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D

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W

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Alverca Primeira Liga form:

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L

W

W

Team News

© Imago

Nacional's injury crisis has shown little signs of easing, as the likes of Ivanildo Fernandes (muscle), Lucas Franca (thigh) and Brazilian defender Ulisses (collarbone) all continue their spells on the sidelines through injuries.

Spanish midfielder Miguel Baeza missed the game against Benfica through injury and is also out of contention for the hosts, while 23-year-old Gabriel Veron has also been ruled out for the Alvinegros.

Margarido will also be unable to call upon the services of Leo Santos and French defender Lenny Vallier, who are currently suspended after crossing the yellow card threshold with their bookings against Benfica last weekend.

Alverca have their fair share of injury concerns, with Stephane Diarra, 26-year-old Sabit Abdulai and Spanish midfielder Tomas Mendes all ruled out for the trip to the Estadio da Madeira.

Francisco Chissumba is also set to sit out his eighth straight game since coming off injured against Tondela in February, while 22-year-old Julian Martinez is a major doubt for the visitors.

Nacional possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Nunez, Goncalves, Ze Vitor, Gomes; Labidi, Dias, Liziero; Junior, Diaz, Boia

Alverca possible starting lineup:

Mendes; Meupiyou, Gomez, Naves; James, Lincoln, Gomes, Touaizi; Chiquinho, Lima, Figueiredo

We say: Nacional 2-1 Alverca

Nacional were sent back down to earth against Benfica last time out, and they are in for another tough challenge against a spirited Alverca side who have lost once in their last eight games.

However, with five of those eight games ending in a stalemate, Nacional will believe they can come away with a result against Castro’s men this weekend, and we predict they will do just enough to come away with all three points in front of their home supporters.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.