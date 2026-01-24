Preview: Nacional vs Rio Ave - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 24 Jan 2026 06:34 , Last updated: 24 Jan 2026 21:06

Two sides who could do well with a win go head to head in round 19 of the Portuguese Primeira Liga as Nacional play host to Rio Ave at the Estadio da Madeira on Sunday.

The Alvinegros head into the weekend fresh off the back of a 2-1 loss against Gil Vicente at the Estadio Cidade de Barcelos, while Rio Ave suffered a 2-0 home defeat against Benfica.

Match preview

Just three games shy of a landmark 100th match at the helm of affairs, head coach Tiago Margarido finds himself under growing pressure, with Nacional struggling for results at the wrong end of the Primeira Liga standings.

The 37-year-old tactician retains some credit in the back, though, having recorded 40 wins and 19 draws across his 97 games, including guiding the Madeira outfit to promotion from the Segunda Liga back in 2024.

However, Nacional have won just one of their most recent 11 matches across all competitions since late October — losing six and claiming four draws — a run which has put their top-flight status under threat.

The Alvinegros were made to rue their wasteful display in front of goal last Saturday, when they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Gil Vicente, with Murilo Souza and Santi Garcia netting either side of Ze Vitor’s 22nd-minute equaliser to hand the hosts all three points.

Nacional have picked up 17 points from their 18 Primeira Liga matches so far to sit 13th in the league standings, level on points with Santa Clara and Arouca, and just two points above 16th-placed Casa Pia in the relegation playoff spot.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

On the other hand, Rio Ave continue to blow hot and cold in the mid-table, with the Vila do Conde outfit suffering a 2-0 defeat against Benfica when the two sides squared off at the Estadio dos Arcos last Saturday.

Having crashed out of the two domestic cup competitions in their previous outings, Leandro Barreiro netted in the 16th minute to put Benfica in front before Andreas Ndoj scored a 25th-minute own goal to hand Benfica a much-needed result.

Prior to that, Andre Luiz netted on either side of Brandon Aguilera’s 62nd-minute strike to fire Rio Ave to a 3-1 victory over Casa Pia in their first outing of the year on January 4, a result which saw their three-game winless run come to an end.

Sotiris Sylaidopoulos’s men have lost six of their 18 Primeira Liga matches so far while claiming four wins and eight draws to collect 20 points and sit 11th in the league standings, but they could move level with ninth-placed Estoril Praia with a win on Sunday.

Rio Ave will be backing themselves to secure a positive result this weekend as they journey to the Estadio da Madeira to face an opposing side who have failed to win nine of their last 10 meetings, losing five and claiming four draws since April 2017.

Nacional Primeira Liga form:

L

W

D

L

D

L

Rio Ave Primeira Liga form:

W

L

D

L

W

L

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

National remain without the defensive duo of Ivanildo Fernandes and 26-year-old Ulisses, who continue their lengthy spells on the sidelines.

They are joined on the club’s injury table by Portuguese midfielder Filipe Soares, who has been out of action since coming off injured against Famalicao on November 1.

Jesus Ramirez endured an uncharacteristically quiet outing against Gil Vicente last weekend, but the Colombian striker, who sits third in the Primeira Liga Golden Boot race with 12 goals, will be one to look out for this weekend.

As for Rio Ave, they head into the weekend with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns, giving Sylaidopoulos the luxury of a full-strength squad to select from at the Estadio da Madeira.

January signing Diogo Bezerra, who arrived from Serbian outfit Beograd Mozzart, made his debut in a late 10-minute cameo against Benfica last time out, and the Brazilian forward could be named in the XI this weekend.

Nacional possible starting lineup:

Kaique; Aurelio, Santos, Vitor, Gomes; Labidi, Dias, Lizeiro; Junior, Ramirez, Boia

Rio Ave possible starting lineup:

Miszta; Petrasso, Brabec, Abbey; Tome, Ntoi, Aguilera, Athanasiou; Luiz, Spikic; Clayton

We say: Nacional 1-1 Rio Ave

With both teams sitting narrowly above the relegation zone, avoiding defeat will be the priority here. Therefore, we expect a low-scoring draw to play out, one which could benefit both teams come the end of the season.

