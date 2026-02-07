Preview: Nacional vs Casa Pia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 07 Feb 2026 08:53

Fresh off the back of stunning league leaders Porto, Casa Pia journey to the Estadio da Madeira to face Nacional in round 21 of the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Sunday.

While the home side continue their push for a top-half finish, Os Gansos will head into the weekend looking to secure back-to-back victories for the first time in over a year and pull clear of the relegation zone.

Match preview

Having secured an emphatic victory over Rio Ave one week earlier, Nacional were sent crashing back down to earth last Sunday when they were beaten 2-1 by Sporting Lisbon at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Following a goalless first half, Pedro Goncalves broke the deadlock in the 72nd minute to put Sporting Lisbon in front, and after Alan Nunez restored parity for the visitors in the 76th minute, Luis Javier Suarez netted in the sixth minute of stoppage time to help the Leoes snatch all three points.

Prior to that, Nacional snapped their run of four consecutive league games without a win on January 25, when they steamrolled Rio Ave 4-0 at the Estadio da Madeira courtesy of strikes from Gabriel Veron, Jesus Ramirez, Leo Santos and Witi.

Despite last weekend’s result, head coach Tiago Margarido is likely to draw positives from his team’s spirited display against 21-time champions Sporting Lisbon, with the performance offering hope of improved fortunes heading into the business end of the campaign.

Nacional have lost 10 of their 20 Primeira Liga matches this season while claiming five wins and five draws to collect 20 points and sit 11th in the league standings, level on points with Estrela Amadora, Rio Ave and Arouca.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

On the other hand, Casa Pia pulled off one of the biggest league upsets this season on Monday when they held their own to see out an impressive 2-1 victory over Porto and hand the league leaders their first defeat of the campaign at the Estadio do Dragao.

With Gaizka Larrazabal opening the scoring in the 12th minute, Tiago Silva inadvertently netted an own goal on the stroke of half time to double Os Gansos’ lead, before Pablo Rosario struck in the 46th minute to pull one back for Porto.

Casa Pia had failed to win any of their previous nine Primeira Liga home games this season, losing four and picking up five draws, including a disappointing 3-3 draw against AVS on January 23, when they blew a three-goal lead in the final 15 minutes at the Estádio Municipal de Rio Maior.

Alvaro Pacheco’s side have won just four of their 20 Primeira Liga matches so far while losing 10 and claiming six draws to collect 18 points and sit 15th in the Primeira Liga table, one point above 16th-placed Santa Clara in the relegation playoff spot.

While Casa Pia will be looking to build on their victory over Porto, they will need to be at their best at the Estádio da Madeira, having failed to win six of their most recent seven away games, losing five and claiming one draw since late September.

Nacional Primeira Liga form:

D

L

D

L

W

L

Casa Pia Primeira Liga form:

W

D

L

L

D

W

Team News

© Imago

National remain without the services of Cape Verde international Ivanildo Fernandes and Brazilian defender Ulisses, who continue their lengthy spells on the sidelines.

They are joined on the club’s injury table by Portuguese defender Joao Aurelio, who has missed the last two matches, while fellow countryman Filipe Soares has been out of action since November.

Frenchman Lenny Vallier has missed each of the last three games through injury and the 26-year-old defender is a major doubt for this weekend’s hosts.

Casa Pia have their fair share of injury concerns as Kiki Silva and Cameroonian defender Duplexe Tchamba continue their spells on the sidelines.

Brazilian defender Kaique Rocha is set to sit out his 10th straight game through a muscle problem while Jose Fonte and Sebastian Perez have missed the last two matches through injuries.

Daniel Sousa also adds to Os Gansos’ defensive crisis, as the 24-year-old Brazilian is set to sit out this weekend’s tie due to suspension after crossing the yellow card threshold with his booking against Porto last time out.

Nacional possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Nunez, Santos, Ze Vitor; Gomes, Silva, Dias; Liziero, Junior, Ramirez, Boia

Casa Pia possible starting lineup:

Sequeira; Goulart, Gabriel, Geraldes; Larrazabal, Mohamed, Brito, Conte, Morais, Cassiano; Livolant

We say: Nacional 1-1 Casa Pia

Buoyed by their impressive victory over Porto, Casa Pia will head into the weekend in high spirits as they look to pull clear of the relegation zone. However, Nacional have been rock-solid at home of late, picking up two wins and one draw from their last three matches, and we predict they will hold out for a share of the spoils.

