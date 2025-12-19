Preview: AVS vs Nacional - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sam Varley | 19 Dec 2025 17:54 , Last updated: 19 Dec 2025 18:55

Still in search of a first Primeira Liga victory of the season, AVS will welcome Nacional to the Estadio do Desportivo das Aves on Sunday.

A poor start to the campaign leaves the hosts stranded at the bottom of the Primeira Liga table, while their visitors sit 11th after a win last time out.

Match preview

AVS return to Primeira Liga action on Sunday on the back of a cup victory, as they continue a bid to get off the mark in the league.

After narrowly avoiding relegation last time around, the Vila das Aves side have endured a dismal start, earning just three points from their first 14 outings from three draws and 11 defeats.

They have struggled at both ends of the pitch thus far, with no side conceding more than the 37 goals they have allowed, while only one team have scored fewer than their tally of nine.

Two of their three draws came consecutively in November, but Joao Pedro Sousa's side went on to suffer another three consecutive league defeats in their last three top-flight games, culminating in a 6-0 away beating at the hands of Sporting Lisbon.

Now, at least, on the back of a confidence-boosting Taca de Portugal away win over Vitoria de Guimaraes to reach the quarter-finals thanks to a solitary Tunde Akinsola goal, AVS find themselves seven points adrift of safety and will hope to finally end their winless start to the Primeira Liga campaign on Sunday.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Their visitors, meanwhile, travel to the basement side in search of a second straight league win to increase their lead over the drop zone.

Aiming to build on a 14th-placed finish last time around, Nacional also endured a tough start to the Primeira Liga campaign, as a pair of defeats in late November and early December left them on 12 points from 13 games.

That was despite a relatively creditable away record, having won two and lost two of their first seven league matches on the road, and Tiago Margarido's side were able to build a crucial lead over the bottom two last time out.

The Alvinegros hosted Tondela and managed a second home league win of the campaign, prevailing in a dramatic 3-1 triumph having levelled through Ze Vitor and snatched a 99th-minute lead through Paulinho Boia, before Jesus Andres Ramirez put the game out of sight 15 minutes into injury time.

With plenty of confidence to take from that win, having played since the 22nd minute with 10 men to end a five-match winless run, Nacional now sit 11th and six points above the bottom two, and they have the chance to climb into the top half on Sunday.

AVS Primeira Liga form:

LDDLLL

AVS form (all competitions):

DWLLLW

Nacional Primeira Liga form:

DLDLLW

Nacional form (all competitions):

LDLLLW

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

AVS remain without Guillem Molina through injury, while Tiago Galletto should be deemed fit.

The hosts made 11 changes for the Taca de Portugal tie last time out, and several players may keep their spots from Wednesday's victory.

Tunde Akinsola should be rewarded with a start after his decisive midweek goal, while Gustavo Assuncao should return in midfield.

Nacional are without attacker Witi, who is away on international duty with Mozambique at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Deivison is also out through suspension after his first-half red card last time out, while Leo Santos reached five yellow cards and Filipe Soares and Ulisses are out injured.

Jesus Andres Ramirez will lead the line with confidence, having scored their third last weekend to move onto eight Primeira Liga goals for the season.

AVS possible starting lineup:

Goncalves; Devenish, Semedo, Vitor; Spencer, Assuncao, Lima, Grau, Kiki; Akinsola, Perea

Nacional possible starting lineup:

Pereira; Aurelio, Vitor, Santos, Vallier; Baeza, Fias, Liziero; Ruan, Ramirez, Boia

We say: AVS 0-2 Nacional

AVS did record a midweek victory to lift spirits and continue a cup run, but they are still yet to click in the Primeira Liga and could fall short against a Nacional side rejuvenated by a much-needed win.

