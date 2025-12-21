Alexander Isak injury update: Latest on when Liverpool striker could return as 'scans poised to confirm fears'

By Lewis Nolan | 21 Dec 2025 23:08

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak is suspected to have suffered a leg break and scans are set to confirm fears of a fracture to his left side, the latest report has revealed.

The Reds squad was already weakened when Mohamed Salah left with Egypt on Monday, but Arne Slot's options were further reduced on Saturday.

Isak was brought on at half time against Tottenham Hotspur, and though he opened the scoring in the 56th minute, he was challenged by centre-back Micky van de Ven and forced off on the hour mark.

Reports following the game suggested that he had avoided a serious knee issue, but alluded to fears of a serious leg injury.

David Ornstein has since reported for The Athletic that the striker could be set for months on the sidelines due to a leg fracture.

© Imago / Mark Pain

How many games will Alexander Isak miss for Liverpool?

The type and severity of Isak's injury will change his return timeline significantly, and his absence could be extended further if surgery is required.

A fibula fracture with surgery could require anywhere from six to 10 weeks of recovery, while a tibia fracture may require three to five months out, though complications could extend that period.

If Isak returned to the pitch in April, the striker would miss the next 14 Premier League games, including against the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The quarter-finals of the Champions League start in early April, though whether the 26-year-old would be fit enough to contribute on the pitch at that stage is unclear.

Are Mohamed Salah and Antoine Semenyo the solution?

Selling Salah in the January window should not be considered under any circumstance, and he should instead be reintegrated into the starting lineup.

Slot has experimented with a front two, and the Egyptian winger has previously operated centrally, so he could benefit from playing next to Hugo Ekitike.

Securing the services of another forward would also be sensible, and perhaps the Merseysiders will accelerate any plans to active Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo's release clause.

Semenyo would allow the club to play a more traditional 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1, but he is also able to play up front, and his versatility could be key for the Reds' hopes of salvaging something from their 2025-26 campain.