Thursday's Conference League predictions and previews including Fiorentina vs. Crystal Palace, AZ vs. Shakhtar

By Seye Omidiora | 16 Apr 2026 00:05

Today's Conference League predictions include Crystal Palace's trip to Florence to face Fiorentina and AZ Alkmaar chasing a dramatic turnaround against Shakhtar Donetsk.

© Imago

Needing a rare remontada to keep their Conference League hopes alive, AZ Alkmaar welcome Shakhtar Donetsk to AFAS Stadion for the second leg of their quarter-final tie on Thursday.

The Dutch hosts enter this clash with a three-goal deficit following last week’s 3-0 defeat in Krakow, where both sides faced off in the first leg.

We say: AZ Alkmaar 3-1 Shakhtar Donetsk (Shakhtar to win 4-3 on aggregate)

AZ’s home form suggests they are capable of making this a contest, but overturning a three-goal deficit against a side with such a strong away record presents a huge challenge.

While the hosts may threaten a comeback, Shakhtar’s attacking consistency should ensure they do enough to protect their advantage and progress.

> Click here to read our full preview for AZ Alkmaar vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Bildbyran

Fighting to reach the Conference League semi-finals, Ligue 1 Strasbourg will welcome in-form Bundesliga side Mainz 05 to Stade de la Meinau on Thursday for the second leg of their quarter-final showdown.

Le Racing will go all out to overturn their 2-0 deficit from the first leg, while Die Nullfunfer will be looking for defensive solidity in midweek.

We say: Strasbourg 1-1 Mainz 05 (Mainz to win 3-1 on aggregate)

Strasbourg have been resilient under O'Neil, but their inability to find winning goals could hamper their ambitions in midweek.

Mainz will need to soak up pressure away from home, though, given their impressive defensive record of late, they should be able to hold on to reach the semi-finals.

> Click here to read our full preview for Strasbourg vs. Mainz 05, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Rayo Vallecano will travel to Greece for Thursday's Conference League quarter-final second leg against AEK Athens.

The Spanish side boasts a healthy advantage after running out 3-0 winners in the first leg at Vallecas.

We say: AEK Athens 2-2 Rayo Vallecano (Rayo to win 5-2 on aggregate)

AEK will have to take risks in a bid to overturn the three-goal deficit, but that will leave space for Rayo to exploit, and with that in mind, we think the second leg could produce an exciting draw that ultimately sees the Spanish side through the last four.

> Click here to read our full preview for AEK Athens vs. Rayo Vallecano, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Focus Images

A week on from a stunning 3-0 victory over Fiorentina in South London, Crystal Palace head to Florence to finish the job in their Conference League quarter-final second leg at Stadio Artemio Franchi.

The Italian side entered this tie having not lost a last-eight match in the competition in three appearances, but they need a roaring turnaround on home soil to avoid exiting at the earliest stage since the competition’s inception.

We say: Fiorentina 2-1 Crystal Palace (Crystal Palace to win 4-2 on aggregate)

All good things come to an end, and Fiorentina’s streak of never losing in the Conference League quarter-final is likely to be snapped by Palace.

Although the Viola are favoured to win the match, they are unlikely to score enough goals to advance, allowing Palace to reach their first European semi-final.

> Click here to read our full preview for Fiorentina vs. Crystal Palace, including team news and predicted lineups