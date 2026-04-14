Preview: AZ Alkmaar vs Shakhtar Donetsk - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 14 Apr 2026 23:44 , Last updated: 14 Apr 2026 23:48

Needing a rare remontada to keep their Conference League hopes alive, AZ Alkmaar welcome Shakhtar Donetsk to AFAS Stadion for the second leg of their quarter-final tie on Thursday.

The Dutch hosts enter this clash with a three-goal deficit following last week’s 3-0 defeat in Krakow, where both sides faced off in the first leg.

Match preview

Although Shakhtar appeared the stronger side in last week’s first leg, AZ looked in control for long periods before the game unravelled in the final 18 minutes, with all three goals conceded during that spell, leaving the Alkmaar outfit with a mountain to climb at the AFAS on Thursday.

Having lost both previous European ties in which they trailed by such a deficit after the first leg, the Cheese Farmers must defy history, though the Dutch hosts’ home record offers a degree of encouragement, even if only five of their last 13 continental victories on their own turf (D2) have come by margins of at least three goals.

There is also recent inspiration for Lee Roy Echteld’s side, who recorded a 3-0 win over Heerenveen at the weekend, a result that lifted them to sixth in the Eredivisie table, and a repeat of that scoreline here would at least force extra time.

That victory marked the club’s seventh successive home success at the AFAS, with each of the last three seeing AZ take a two-goal lead into the interval, highlighting the importance of a fast start in Thursday’s encounter.

A resolute defensive display will also be required if the Alkmaar side are to stand any chance of progression, given each of their last six matches has featured only one team scoring, meaning all four of AZ’s wins in that run came alongside clean sheets, three of which were achieved by margins of three goals or more.

© Iconsport / SOPA Images, SOPA Images Limited / Alamy

On the verge of reaching a first European semi-final since their 2019-20 Europa League defeat to Inter Milan, Shakhtar hold a commanding advantage thanks to Pedrinho's 72nd-minute strike and Alisson Santana's quick-fire brace in the first leg.

Confidence within the visitors’ camp should be high, as the Miners have progressed from all eight previous European ties in which they secured a three-goal first-leg lead.

Shakhtar’s strong away record in this competition further strengthens their position, having won their last five matches on their travels in the Conference League and remaining unbeaten across all eight trips in the competition (W6, D2).

Hardly a statement showing on their travels, but one that maintained momentum ahead of Thursday’s encounter, Arda Turan’s men were held to a 2-2 draw at LNZ Cherkasy in Monday’s top-of-the-table clash, despite taking the lead on two occasions through an Artur Ryabov own goal and an Eguinaldo strike.

That result leaves Shakhtar second in the Ukrainian top-flight table, trailing Cherkasy on head-to-head, while extending the Miners’ unbeaten run to three matches, and they will hope that form counts on Thursday despite their previous competitive visit to AZ ending in a 2-1 defeat.



AZ Alkmaar Conference League form:

D

L

W

W

W

L

AZ Alkmaar form (all competitions):

W

W

L

W

L

W

Shakhtar Donetsk Conference League form:

W

W

D

W

L

W

Shakhtar Donetsk form (all competitions):

W

W

D

W

W

L

Team News

© Imago

AZ came through the weekend victory without fresh concerns, though they remain without Peer Koopmeiners, Jizz Hornkamp and Denso Kasius, who are all sidelined through injury.

Echteld’s side alternated between a 3-4-3 system in the first leg and a 4-2-3-1 shape at the weekend, with Troy Parrott leading the line and Sven Mijnans operating behind him, and that combination could be retained after their decisive contributions last time out.

Shakhtar could be without their own scorer from the previous outing, as Eguinaldo was forced off late against Cherkasy, casting doubt over his availability for this encounter.

Isaque Silva is also a concern following a concussion sustained in the first leg, while Dmytro Kryskiv and Marlon Gomes may both miss a sixth successive match.

AZ Alkmaar possible starting lineup:

Zoet; Dijkstra, Goes, Penetra, De Wit; Clasie, Smit; Jensen, Mijnans, Daal; Parrott

Shakhtar Donetsk possible starting lineup:

Riznyk; Tobias, Bondar, Matviienko, Henrique; Ocheretko; Alisson, Pedrinho, Bondarenko, Newerton; K Elias

We say: AZ Alkmaar 3-1 Shakhtar Donetsk (Shakhtar to win 4-3 on aggregate)

AZ’s home form suggests they are capable of making this a contest, but overturning a three-goal deficit against a side with such a strong away record presents a huge challenge.

While the hosts may threaten a comeback, Shakhtar’s attacking consistency should ensure they do enough to protect their advantage and progress.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.