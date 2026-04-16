Man United transfer news: 'Scouting mission' should lead to Red Devils moving for 6ft 3in defender this summer

By Matt Law | 16 Apr 2026 18:26 , Last updated: 16 Apr 2026 18:28

Manchester United reportedly had officials at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night to watch Sporting Lisbon centre-back Ousmane Diomande in action against Arsenal.

Diomande's future is currently the subject of much speculation, with Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle United among the clubs thought to be keen on the Ivory Coast international.

Man United were linked with the 22-year-old during Ruben Amorim's time in charge of the Red Devils, and it is understood that there is still interest from the 20-time English champions.

According to Record, Man United had scouts in attendance at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, with Diomande representing Sporting against Arsenal in the Champions League.

Diomande played the full 90 minutes of the quarter-final second leg, which finished goalless, but he could not help his side advance to the semi-finals.

© Imago

Man United 'send officials' to watch Diomande vs. Arsenal

According to SofaScore, the defender completed 47 of his 50 passes in North London, while he made four defensive contributions, including one interception and one blocked shot.

Diomande has made 126 appearances for Sporting since his arrival from FC Midtjylland in January 2023, and he has a contract in Lisbon until June 2030.

The release clause in the centre-back's contract is €80m (£69.6m), but it is expected that he will be available for less than that amount this summer.

Towards the end of last year, it was claimed that Man United would be willing to pay €50m (£43.5m) for Diomande.

© Imago

Would Diomande be a good signing for Man United?

Diomande stands at 6ft 3in, and his ability on the ball is underrated, with the centre-back's numbers in terms of passes against Arsenal a demonstration of his quality.

Man United have signed Harry Maguire to a new contract, but there are concerns surrounding Matthijs de Ligt's back injury, so there is room in the squad for another centre-back to arrive, and Diomande could be the perfect signing for the Red Devils considering his age and likely price tag.