Man United transfer news: Red Devils could sign perfect Joshua Zirkzee replacement this summer with £34.5m deal 'on the cards'

By Matt Law | 16 Apr 2026 14:40 , Last updated: 16 Apr 2026 14:42

Manchester United scouts will reportedly watch Bologna forward Santiago Castro in action during Thursday's Europa League quarter-final second leg against Aston Villa.

Bologna lost 3-1 at home to Villa in the first leg of their last-eight clash and are therefore facing a tough task when it comes to reaching the semi-finals of the competition.

According to Il Resto del Carlino, there will be scouts from Man United at Thursday's contest, with the Red Devils expressing an interest in signing Bologna attacker Castro.

The report claims that Chelsea are also keen, while Arsenal have previously been credited with an interest in the 21-year-old, who has scored 11 goals and registered four assists in 44 appearances for Bologna during the 2025-26 campaign.

© Imago

Man United scouts 'to watch' Bologna's Castro vs. Villa

Castro has scored twice and registered one assist in 11 Europa League appearances this term, while he has seven goals and three assists in 29 Serie A matches.

The Argentina Under-23s international has a contract with his current club until June 2030, but it is understood that a transfer could occur this summer.

There have previously been suggestions that Bologna would find it difficult to reject an offer in the region of €40m (£34.5m) for the Argentine at the end of the season.

Castro came through the youth system at Velez Sarsfield before representing their first team on 64 occasions, scoring nine goals and registering two assists.

The forward has a record of 22 goals and 13 assists in 98 outings for Bologna, meanwhile, which includes seven appearances in the Champions League.

© Imago

Do Man United need to sign another striker?

Man United signed Benjamin Sesko last summer, while they also have Bryan Mbeumo and Joshua Zirkzee as options through the middle.

Zirkzee could be allowed to leave in the upcoming market, though, and the club will need more options next term due to their potential return to the Champions League.

Man United will also be hoping to advance further in the FA Cup and EFL Cup next season, so the squad is in need of a boost in the attacking areas, and Castro could be the perfect addition, with the Argentine showing real promise during the early stages of his career.