Man Utd sent Michael Carrick warning as ex-teammate delivers "no guarantees" manager verdict

By Matthew Cooper | 16 Apr 2026 18:12

Manchester United have been warned against replacing head coach Michael Carrick when his spell as interim boss comes to an end.

Carrick returned to United in January after Ruben Amorim was sacked and he has guided the Red Devils from seventh to third in the Premier League, picking up seven wins, two draws and two defeats.

The former midfielder, who spent 12 years at Old Trafford as a player, could be given the role permanently this summer and one of his ex-teammates believes he deserves it.

Louis Saha, who played alongside Carrick at United for two seasons, feels he has done a "terrific job" and that it would be a "pity" if he left in the summer.

Speaking exclusively to Sports Mole, Saha has delivered his verdict on Carrick's tenure so far and his future at the club.

Man Utd sent Michael Carrick warning by ex-Red Devils man

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

"Michael Carrick is doing well overall but there are no guarantees," Saha told Sports Mole on behalf of BetVictor, one of the UK's top betting sites. "I do think that he has shown really great assets in some games since he took over.

"Even against Leeds when they're not playing well, they showed a desire to get back into it with 10 men which might not have happened in the past. The players didn’t have the best physique or best rhythm because of the long gap, but it's still positive.

"Next year there will be huge challenges in the Premier League, Champions League and cup games, so there are elements he will have to improve, that’s the same for any manager.

"He has a close connection with the players and fans and that would go out of the window if he was replaced in the summer."

Michael Carrick leaving Man Utd "would be a pity"

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"Could I see a future manager in Michael Carrick [when he was playing]? To be honest, yes, I could see that his football IQ was very high, even though he was very quiet on the pitch," Saha added.

"But he knew when to speak and he knew when to operate. So that was the main asset that I think he brings to this management role, which is very challenging. You have to always communicate.

"You have to actually deliver a message that is clear, not only for the players but also for the board and the media and all that. It's not easy, so I think he's done a terrific job because he has got his focus right.

"It's on the result, on the way they play, and the quality that has improved regardless of the results. This is the main thing that we need to look at for Carrick.

"The main asset that he showed was his calmness and the way he was able to communicate when it was the right time to communicate. He had, I think, tremendous football IQ, so that really helped as a midfielder.

"It provides you with a lot of information, a lot of understanding about how to influence the other players, that's his main asset. I think if a new manager comes in, he will have to rebuild the connection and confidence that Carrick has managed to bring to the players now. It would be a pity."

Man United's stance on Carrick has reportedly been revealed following their shock loss to Leeds United, which the Red Devils will aim to bounce back from against Chelsea this weekend.

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Louis Saha was speaking toon behalf of