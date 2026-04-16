Enzo Fernandez future: Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior confirms stance ahead of Manchester United fixture

By Darren Plant | 16 Apr 2026 15:19

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has confirmed that Enzo Fernandez is available for selection for Saturday's Premier League fixture against Manchester United.

The Blues head into the showdown with the Red Devils sitting seven points adrift of their third-placed opponents in the Premier League table.

Ahead of Chelsea trying to boost their hopes of European qualification, as much attention will be placed on Fernandez as it will the upcoming match.

Fernandez has served a club-imposed two-match ban for hinting that he was eyeing up a transfer to Madrid in the future.

Both the Argentina international and his agent has since apologised, yet it did not change Rosenior's stance prior to the 3-0 defeat to Manchester City last weekend.

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Rosenior confirms Fernandez availability

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Rosenior did not go as far as saying that the World Cup winner would return to the starting lineup.

However, he indicated that it was "business as usual" with the player ahead of one of Chelsea's biggest matches of the season.

He said: "Yeah, I don't ever tell you the starting XI. It's crazy to say what the starting XI will be two days before a very big game.

"Enzo has been training with the group, he's been training very, very well and it's just business as usual in terms of the selection for the game."

On whether the Fernandez situation affected the squad, Rosenior added: "Not that I'm aware of, no. No, Enzo's come back to the group this week.

"The group's been fantastic in terms of his training, Enzo has as well, and his application to training, and our group's application to training, so no."

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Will Fernandez start for Chelsea against Man United?

Although Chelsea performed well during the first half versus Man City, their collapse after the break only increases the chances of Fernandez returning to the first XI.

Moises Caicedo and Andrey Santos could feature as the two central midfielders, with Fernandez being deployed as a number 10.

That would likely see Cole Palmer move over to the right flank and Estevao Willian drop down to the substitutes' bench.