Chelsea vs. Man United: Michael Carrick confirms Red Devils XI for blockbuster Premier League battle as major defensive call is made

By Matt Law | 18 Apr 2026 18:48 , Last updated: 18 Apr 2026 19:09

Chelsea and Manchester United have confirmed their starting teams for Saturday's Premier League contest at Stamford Bridge.

Much of the pre-much talk had surrounded Man United's back four for the match, with Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire both suspended, while it was revealed on Friday that Leny Yoro had suffered an injury and would also be ruled out.

Matthijs de Ligt is still unavailable for the Red Devils due to a long-term back injury, so Noussair Mazraoui is selected alongside Ayden Heaven in the middle of the defence.

Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw have been named in the full-back positions for the 20-time English champions, while Kobbie Mainoo is fit to return in the middle of the midfield.

© Imago / APL

Mazraoui, Mainoo, Mbeumo start for Man United at Stamford Bridge

Mainoo missed the clash with Leeds United on Monday night through injury, but the England international is available for the clash in London.

Manuel Ugarte drops to the bench, while Amad Diallo has also come out of the side, with Bryan Mbeumo featuring in the final third of the field.

Benjamin Sesko once again leads the line for the 20-time English champions.

Man United's squad is stretched at this moment in time, demonstrated by the fact that Shea Lacey, Tyler Fletcher and Jim Thwaites are all on the bench.

A full explanation of Chelsea's team for the match can be found here, but the headline news is that Enzo Fernandez is back in the side after a club suspension, while Joao Pedro is a notable absentee.

Chelsea: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Hato, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Estevao, Palmer, Neto; Delap

Subs: Sharman-Lowe, Acheampong, Chalobah, Tosin, Santos, Essugo, Lavia, Garnacho, Guiu

Man United: Lammens; Dalot, Mazraoui, Heaven, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko

Subs: Bayindir, Malacia, Mount, T Fletcher, Thwaites, Ugarte, Amad, Lacey, Zirkzee

Check out Sports Mole's video preview for Chelsea vs. Man United