Bruno Fernandes: History-chasing Man Utd captain emulates Mohamed Salah and Cesc Fabregas after Chelsea assist

By Seye Omidiora | 18 Apr 2026 23:56

Bruno Fernandes's assist for Manchester United in Saturday's 1-0 win away at Chelsea on Saturday shows that the playmaker remains a cornerstone of the team's attacking play.

The Portuguese international has been a consistent creative presence for the North West giants throughout a campaign defined by tactical transition and off-field change.

United now sit within touching distance of the Champions League places as the Premier League season enters its final month.

Defeating Liam Rosenior's team sent the Red Devils 10 points clear of the Blues with five matches to play, all but guaranteeing that the Londoners will not catch them barring a late collapse in Manchester.

Fernandes joins elite group with away assist milestone

© Iconsport / Sports Press Photo

According to Opta, Fernandes has become just the fourth player in Premier League history to record 10 assists in away games during a single season.

The 31-year-old playmaker thus joins a prestigious list that includes Muzzy Izzet, Cesc Fabregas and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah as the only individuals to achieve the double-figure tally on their travels.

Fabregas and Salah currently share the record for the most away assists in a single campaign with 11 each.

10 - Bruno Fernandes is just the fourth player to reach 10 assists in Premier League away games in a season after Muzzy Izzet in 2003-04 (10), Cesc Fàbregas in 2014-15 (11) and Mohamed Salah in 2024-25 (11). Travels. pic.twitter.com/KwwnEnyzWT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 18, 2026

Fernandes now has several opportunities to surpass that record before the domestic schedule concludes in May.

Portuguese playmaker remains vital for Carrick's United project

© Imago / News Images

While there were previous doubts about Fernandes's future, the playmaker stayed in the North West, leading to arguably his most impressive creative season.

Saturday's assist places the Portugal international only two behind the Premier League record held by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne, set in 2002-03 and 2019-20, respectively.

The Red Devils star's performances have helped Carrick's team to their current third-place standing in the Premier League table, with the 13-time top-flight champions 10 points clear of Chelsea in sixth with five games remaining.

Although Fernandes is not getting any younger, securing Champions League football for next season will all but guarantee that the 31-year-old will stay at Old Trafford next season.