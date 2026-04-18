Man United transfer news: Real Madrid join race for Paul Pogba 'prototype' as Michael Carrick aims to rebuild midfield

By Lewis Nolan | 18 Apr 2026 18:53

Manchester United will face competition for Freiburg midfielder Johan Manzambi from Real Madrid, the latest report has claimed.

Michael Carrick's side will take on Chelsea on Saturday evening, and a win would leave them in pole position to finish in the Premier League's top five.

Irrespective of whether United qualify for the Champions League, they will need several additions this summer, including in midfield.

The club have been linked with Freiburg midfielder Manzambi, who is rumoured to be available for a fee in the region of £43m.

However, Italian outlet TuttoJuve claim that Real Madrid are showing a keen interest in the Freiburg midfielder, with the Red Devils facing a battle to sign the 20-year-old.

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

Johan Manzambi assessed: Why do Manchester United want Freiburg star?

Manzambi has operated in deeper and more advanced roles, but he has arguably been at his best when he starts deeper before driving forward with possession.

Standing just shy of 5ft 10in, the Swiss international has been able to impose himself physically during matches, winning 6.7 duels per game, with a success rate of 58%.

Kobbie Mainoo averages three duels won per game in the Premier League and only has a success rate of 48%, and it is easy to see why United have been linked with Manzambi.

The 20-year-old is also a strong passer and carrier, and his skillset would add significantly to the Red Devils' squad next season.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Can Man United beat Real Madrid to Johan Manzambi?

Even if United were at the peak of their powers, trying to compete with Real Madrid for a player could prove challenging, though there have been instances when the English side have prevailed.

Current Red Devils star Leny Yoro was widely reported to be a key target of Los Blancos, but he opted to sign for the Premier League team in 2024.

Perhaps the financial might of the English top flight would give United an advantage if Manzambi's transfer came down to a bidding war, though failure to secure Champions League football would likely damage their chances of bringing the 20-year-old to Old Trafford.