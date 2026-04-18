Man United head coach Michael Carrick issues update on club's plans for summer transfer window

By Matt Law | 18 Apr 2026 14:24 , Last updated: 18 Apr 2026 14:27

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has said that "there are decisions to be made" ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are set to be active in the upcoming market, with two new central midfielders expected to arrive, while a left-back and left-sided attacker could also move to Old Trafford.

Carrick is involved in conversations ahead of the summer market despite the fact that his own future with the 20-time English champions is unclear.

The 44-year-old is the favourite to be appointed Man United's head coach on a long-term basis, although a final decision is yet to be made.

During his press conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Chelsea, Carrick was asked whether he had spoken with director of football Jason Wilcox about the club's plans for the summer transfer window.

© Imago

Carrick says "there are decisions to be made" ahead of summer transfer window

“Yeah, I mean, listen, there's kind of stages to go through in terms of the summer. There are decisions to be made, of course there is, but then also timing's a thing," Carrick told reporters.

"Obviously, my situation's one thing, so it's just working through that. There are certainly conversations to be going [on] because it's natural, but in terms of an official kind of, ‘this is what's going to happen exactly’, that's not something that I've committed to recruitment-wise.

"But we've certainly had conversations and that's just natural. But I'm not really making a big thing of it, to be honest. I think that'll happen in time anyway.”

When asked whether he had a strong relationship with Wilcox, Carrick said: “Yeah, sure, I work with him every day, it's not a problem. Like everyone at the club.”

© Iconsport / SPI

Man United are aiming to secure a return to the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign

Man United's transfer budget would increase if they secure a return to the Champions League for next season, and the Red Devils are well-placed at this stage of proceedings.

Indeed, the 20-time English champions are third in the Premier League table, seven points ahead of sixth-placed Chelsea ahead of Saturday's clash at Stamford Bridge.

Man United will take on Chelsea, Brentford, Liverpool, Sunderland, Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion in their final six league fixtures of the campaign.