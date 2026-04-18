Cole Palmer opens up on Man United transfer links as Chelsea star reveals talks with owners

By Ben Sully | 18 Apr 2026 00:00 , Last updated: 18 Apr 2026 00:00

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has insisted that he has "no plans" to leave Stamford Bridge anytime soon.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Palmer was open to a return to Manchester after becoming unsettled in London.

Further speculation suggested that the Chelsea talisman was open to a move to Manchester United, despite coming through the academy system at Manchester City.

However, Palmer has now brushed off the suggestion that he is looking to move back to the north-west, explaining that he finds all of the speculation amusing.

Palmer dismiss Man United transfer talk

“Everyone just talks," Palmer said in an interview with The Guardian. “When I see it, I just laugh.

"Obviously, Manchester is my home. All my family are there, but I don’t miss it. Maybe I’ll miss it if I don’t go for three months or something. But then when I get home I think there’s nothing there for me anyway.

“I’ve got no plans to move from Chelsea. We’ve still got a lot to play for. We’ve got the FA Cup semi-final [against Leeds] and if we finish in a Champions League spot it puts us in a good position to sign players that we need.

Palmer has also revealed that he and his teammate Reece James have spoken to the Chelsea owners about how to improve matters on the pitch.

"We spoke to the owners and they’re sure of the players that are gonna do it. Reece won’t sign a six-year contract if he’s not spoken to the owners and the directors.

“Me and Reece spoke a lot. About things we need, players we need to sign and how things need to be. He wouldn’t sign a new contract if he didn’t know what was going on.”

Chelsea star 'finding rhythm' after injury woes

A groin has hampered Palmer's ability to meet the heights of last season, when he scored 15 goals and provided eight assists in 37 Premier League appearances.

Palmer, who has scored nine league goals this term, feels he has put his injury troubles behind him and is starting to get back to his best self.

“I’m all right now,” Palmer added. “It’s just about finding rhythm and performing again. Because I performed when I first got here.

"Last season, I scored 14 Premier League goals in 20 games. Then the Club World Cup. It’s not just going to disappear. I’ve not lost all my ability. I’ve been injured.”

Palmer could have a key role to play if Chelsea are to get their top-five bid back on track in Saturday's clash with Man United at Stamford Bridge.

Liam Rosenior's side, who have lost four of their last five league games, are sitting in sixth place and four points adrift of Liverpool in fifth position with six matches left to play.