Burnley lineup vs. Nottingham Forest: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Scott Parker makes two changes

By Saikat Mandal | 18 Apr 2026 05:49

Edging closer to relegation with each passing week, Burnley must look to finish the season strongly and restore some pride when they travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

The Clarets have endured a difficult campaign and sit 19th in the Premier League table with just 20 points from 32 matches, leaving them in urgent need of victories to escape the drop zone.

Their task is made even harder by a prolonged slump in form, having managed just one Premier League win since the start of November.

Scott Parker’s side are winless in their last seven matches - losing five of them - and could once again be hampered by a number of injury concerns.

In defence, Connor Roberts remains sidelined with calf and heel problems, and there is no clear timeline for his return.

Hannibal Mejbri is also a doubt due to a thigh injury; although he is nearing a comeback, this fixture may come too soon for him.

Josh Laurent is suspended, while Jordan Beyer and Josh Cullen are long-term absentees and will not feature against Forest.

There is some positive news, however, with Zeki Amdouni returning to training, while Kyle Walker and Lesley Ugochukwu are expected to come into the starting lineup, suggesting Parker could make a couple of changes from the previous match.

Burnley possible starting lineup: Dubravka; Hartman, Humphreys, Esteve, Walker; Ugochukwu, Ward-Prowse, Edwards; Anthony, Foster; Flemming

> Click here to see how Nottingham Forest could line up against Burnley