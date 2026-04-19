Sunday's Premier League predictions and previews including Man City vs. Arsenal, Everton vs. Liverpool

By Ben Knapton | 19 Apr 2026 00:00 , Last updated: 19 Apr 2026 00:00

Today's Premier League predictions include the mouthwatering meeting between title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal, as well as the first Hill Dickinson Stadium Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool.

© Iconsport / Jessica Hornby, Sportimage, SPI

The highlight of the Hill Dickinson Stadium era so far, Everton and Liverpool contest the first Premier League Merseyside derby at the former's new home on Sunday afternoon.

The Toffees return to base after a frenetic 2-2 draw with Brentford last weekend, a few days before the Reds exited the Champions League with a whimper.

We say: Everton 2-1 Liverpool

There was little wrong with Liverpool's application or desire on Tuesday evening - the scoreline simply showed the difference between a team with a Ballon d'Or winner and a team without one.

Slot's side are now under increasing pressure to seal UCL football via their league position, but given their mounting fitness concerns, appalling away record and Everton's recent penchant for goals, the hosts have our vote to paint Merseyside blue.

> Click here to read our full preview for Everton vs. Liverpool, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / SOPA Images

Nottingham Forest will look to continue their push for Premier League survival when they host Burnley at the City Ground on Sunday.

The Clarets head into the match on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion, while Forest will be aiming to build momentum by securing back-to-back league victories.

We say: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Burnley

Scoring goals has been a persistent issue for Forest, with just 14 strikes in 16 home matches, and they have also failed to keep a clean sheet against the Clarets in their last 11 meetings. Burnley, meanwhile, need nothing short of a miracle to preserve their top-flight status, and while they may offer some resistance, another away defeat appears highly likely.

> Click here to read our full preview for Nottingham Forest vs. Burnley, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / PA Images

Aston Villa play host to Sunderland on Sunday afternoon knowing that victory would move them closer to a top-five finish in the Premier League table.

At a time when the West Midlands outfit hold a seven-point advantage in the race for Champions League qualification, Sunderland can catapult themselves into the European places with a win on their travels.

We say: Aston Villa 2-0 Sunderland

After three wins from four games, Sunderland will back themselves to earn something from the trip to Villa Park. However, regardless of whether Emery makes changes or not, momentum is building, and we feel that a goal in each half will secure another massive three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Aston Villa vs. Sunderland, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / SPI

The Premier League title will not be won or indeed lost at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon, but the destiny of the crown will become a little clearer after Manchester City and Arsenal's blockbuster battle.

By the close of play on April 19, the Gunners could have established a surely unassailable nine-point lead over the Sky Blues in the Premier League table, or first place will be firmly in the hands of Pep Guardiola's juggernaut.

We say: Manchester City 2-0 Arsenal

Not only are Arsenal committing an alarming number of errors at the back, but the lack of an Odegaard or a Saka has significantly stifled the Gunners' creativity, to the point where their title dreams could crumble completely.

In contrast, all of Cherki, Antoine Semenyo and Jeremy Doku can run rings round the Arsenal defence - as they did in the EFL Cup final - and a well-rested Man City side have our backing to take control of the tantalising title race.

> Click here to read our full preview for Man City vs. Arsenal, including team news and predicted lineups