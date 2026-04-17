Preview: Aston Villa vs Sunderland - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 17 Apr 2026 11:02 , Last updated: 17 Apr 2026 11:03

Aston Villa play host to Sunderland on Sunday afternoon knowing that victory would move them closer to a top-five finish in the Premier League table.

At a time when the West Midlands outfit hold a seven-point advantage in the race for Champions League qualification, Sunderland can catapult themselves into the European places with a win on their travels.

Match preview

In the month that has passed since a 3-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford, Aston Villa have transformed into a team that are favourites for both Champions League qualification and a Europa League trophy.

Thursday's commanding 4-0 victory over Bologna in the second leg of their quarter-final tie secured a 7-1 aggregate win and set up a mouth-watering semi-final showdown with fellow Midlands side Nottingham Forest.

Although Emery will have his sights set on a remarkable fifth Europa League crown, Villa first have Premier League encounters against Sunderland and Fulham that could all-but-seal a place in next season's Champions League.

Despite the 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest last weekend coming as a disappointment, Villa sit seven points clear of sixth place with six matches remaining. Furthermore, Chelsea hosting Manchester United on Saturday and Sunday's Merseyside derby means that at least two of their rivals will drop points.

While Villa have accumulated just four points from a possible 15 in the Premier League, they have recorded four wins and one draw from their last five outings in all competitions.

They also remain with the fourth-best home record in the division, collecting 32 points from 16 such fixtures ahead of facing opponents who still have European ambitions of their own.

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

Sunderland seemed to be losing steam when posting four defeats across a five-game period between January 24 and February 22.

Since then, however, the Black Cats have earned 10 points from a possible 15, beating Leeds United, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur along the way.

Regis Le Bris' side have also conceded just three goals during that run, highlighting the task that Villa have in front of them on Sunday.

One concern will be Sunderland netting just 10 goals in 16 away Premier League fixtures. Nevertheless, the North-East outfit have collected seven points from their last three such contests.

Their last success at Villa Park was back in January 2011 when Phil Bardsley scored an 80th-winner in a 1-0 win.

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Team News

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Having rested five key players during the second half against Bologna, Emery may keep alterations to his Aston Villa side down to a minimum.

Ross Barkley's ineligibility for Europa League matches makes him an option for a recall in central midfield, while Ian Maatsen and Leon Bailey are alternatives in defence and on the flank.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez recovered from a calf issue to start against Bologna, while Jadon Sancho made his return from a shoulder injury as a substitute.

After a night where Ollie Watkins scored his 100th Villa goal and featured for just 64 minutes, Tammy Abraham may again remain among the replacements.

Unless Dan Ballard recovers from a muscle injury to return to the backline, Le Bris could name the same Sunderland XI from the win over Spurs.

Chris Rigg and Chemsdine Talbi are vying for one position on the flank. While 18-year-old Rigg has started the victories over Newcastle and Spurs, Talbi netted against the Magpies before being dropped for the last fixture.

Despite just one goal in seven Premier League outings, Brian Brobbey should continue to lead the line.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Onana, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Roefs; Mukiele, O'Nien, Alderete, Mandava; Xhaka, Sadiki; Rigg, Diarra, Le Fee; Brobbey

We say: Aston Villa 2-0 Sunderland

After three wins from four games, Sunderland will back themselves to earn something from the trip to Villa Park. However, regardless of whether Emery makes changes or not, momentum is building, and we feel that a goal in each half will secure another massive three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.