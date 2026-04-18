Aston Villa vs. Sunderland: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Matt Law | 18 Apr 2026 15:35 , Last updated: 18 Apr 2026 15:36

Aston Villa will welcome Sunderland to Villa Park in the Premier League on Sunday.

Villa are currently fourth in the Premier League table, while Sunderland occupy 11th, with the Black Cats having an excellent campaign back in England's top flight.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Aston Villa vs. Sunderland kick off?

The Premier League match will kick off at 2pm UK time on Sunday.

Where is Aston Villa vs. Sunderland being played?

The game will take place at Villa's home ground, Villa Park.

Sunderland have not managed to win any of their last six away league games against Villa, although four of those fixtures have finished level.

The two teams last locked horns at Villa Park in November 2017, with the Championship fixture ending in a 2-1 success for the home side.

How to watch Aston Villa vs. Sunderland in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the Premier League match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights, including any goals which have been scored, on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, BBC One's Match of the Day programme will begin at 10.30pm and run until 11.45pm, with highlights of the match also available via that avenue.

Aston Villa vs. Sunderland: What's the story?

Villa are in the Europa League semi-finals, but they cannot afford to take their eye off the ball in the Premier League, with the team battling for a top-five finish.

Unai Emery's side are currently fourth in the table, seven points ahead of sixth-placed Chelsea, and they will be bidding to record a 17th Premier League win of the season on Sunday.

Sunderland, meanwhile, are looking to record a 13th Premier League victory of the campaign, and it has been a terrific season for the Black Cats back in the top flight.

The visitors are 11th in the division and in no danger of being relegated, while they are still very much in the mix when it comes to a potential European spot.

Villa have only lost one of their last 13 league games against Sunderland, recording six wins in the process, while they will enter this match off the back of an excellent European performance, beating Bologna 4-0 in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday night.