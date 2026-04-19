Mo Salah equals Steven Gerrard Merseyside derby record as Liverpool make Premier League history twice

By Ben Knapton | 19 Apr 2026 16:15

Liverpool wing king Mohamed Salah equalled a Steven Gerrard Merseyside derby record in the Reds' astonishing 2-1 Premier League victory over Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Arne Slot's men snapped a four-game losing run away from home across all competitions at the home of their bitter-most rivals, thanks to Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk's strikes either side of a Beto leveller.

Salah drew first blood shortly after Iliman Ndiaye had a goal disallowed for the Toffees, slotting home with a slick first-time finish after Cody Gakpo's stunning through ball.

The in-form Beto equalised for David Moyes's side shortly after the restart and contributed to a worrying new Liverpool injury blow in the process, but there was a late twist to the derby tale.

With 100 minutes on the board, Van Dijk rose highest to connect with a Dominik Szoboszlai corner and head home, leaving the away supporters jubilant and the home crowd shell-shocked.

Mohamed Salah equals Steven Gerrard record in Merseyside derby

Moments after Iliman Ndiaye's goal was ruled out, Mohamed Salah gives Liverpool the lead in the Merseyside derby ? pic.twitter.com/UgNLj0l8cq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 19, 2026

Salah stayed on the pitch the entire time on what would be his final Merseyside derby appearance, in which he equalled Gerrard's record for the most Premier League goals for Liverpool against Everton.

The 33-year-old will end his Reds career with nine Premier League strikes against the Toffees - the same tally that Gerrard managed - but he will not be scoring a record-breaking 10th in the Merseyside derby.

Furthermore, Salah will not leave Liverpool as the all-time leading league scorer for Liverpool against Everton; that accolade belongs to all-time top scorer Ian Rush, who netted 13 in top-flight Merseyside derbies.

However, the Welshman only scored one of those goals in the Premier League, as his other 12 top-flight strikes against Everton came in the old First Division days.

Top Liverpool scorers in league Merseyside derbies 13 - Ian Rush 9 - Steven Gerrard 9 - Mo Salah 8 - Harry Chambers 7 - Dick Forshaw 6 - Jack Parkinson 6 - Jack Balmer 6 - Robbie Fowler 6 - Divock Origi

Liverpool set two new Premier League records in Everton victory

© Iconsport

Salah matching Gerrard was not the only new chapter of history written at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, where Liverpool set two Premier League records in their unmissable late victory.

Thanks to Van Dijk's injury-time winner, Liverpool have become the first team in Premier League history to earn a victory at 60 different stadiums.

The reigning champions have only failed to win at two of the grounds they have visited in the Premier League, losing their only trip to Blackpool's Bloomfield Road in 2010-11 and being held to a draw by Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in 2023-24.

Furthermore, Liverpool have now scored six 90+ minute winners against Everton in the Premier League, the most one team has ever netted against another in the history of the competition.

The Reds have now moved seven points clear of sixth-placed Chelsea in the Premier League table and are back in action at home to Crystal Palace next Saturday.