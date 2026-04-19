Sunday's Premier League results and roundup: Everton 1-2 Liverpool, Aston Villa 4-3 Sunderland, Nottingham Forest 4-1 Burnley

By Lewis Nolan | 19 Apr 2026 16:12 , Last updated: 19 Apr 2026 16:18

The Merseyside derby headlined Sunday's Premier League matches at 2:00PM, with Liverpool beating Everton 2-1 at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Aston Villa's 4-3 win against Sunderland was a huge boost in the race for Champions League football, while Nottingham Forest's 4-1 win against Burnley boosted their survival hopes.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the early afternoon's action.

Everton 1-2 Liverpool: Virgil van Dijk wins Merseyside derby

Virgil van Dijk scores in the 100th minute! ? pic.twitter.com/akencyyjoX — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 19, 2026

Virgil van Dijk's winner for Liverpool saw the Reds emerge as 2-1 winners against Everton in the first Merseyside derby at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The Toffees started better than the Reds, forcing goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili into saves early on, though Beto should have tested the shot-stopper after racing through on the 15th-minute mark.

Iliman Ndiaye thought he had broken the deadlock for the hosts shortly after the 25th-minute mark, but his strike was ruled out for an earlier offside offence, and that proved costly as Mohamed Salah found the back of the net minutes later after Cody Gakpo played him through in the box.

Though Liverpool improved considerably after scoring, they started the second half in the worst way possible, conceding to a Beto strike nine minutes after play resumed.

Mamardashvili was stretchered off before the match resumed after Beto's follow through caught his knee, with Freddie Woodman coming on to make his Premier League debut for Liverpool.

The rest of the half was tense, but the biggest talking point from an Everton perspective was the apparent hamstring injury suffered by Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, who was stretchered off late on.

It looked as if the Merseyside derby would end level, but Virgil van Dijk scored from a corner in stoppage time, winning the derby.

The result leaves Arne Slot's side in fifth place with 55 points, seven more than sixth-placed Chelsea, while Everton end the weekend in 10th with 47 points.

Aston Villa 4-3 Sunderland: Tammy Abraham wins it for Unai Emery

Just a minute after the restart, Morgan Rogers buries it in the bottom corner! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/11qKtn32sb — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 19, 2026

Aston Villa's late 4-3 victory against Sunderland has all but secured their place in the Champions League next season.

Ollie Watkins scored his 101st goal for Villa in the early stages of the match, nodding home at the back post after John McGinn's lofted delivery.

However, Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg curled a powerful effort into the bottom-left corner from the edge of the box in the ninth minute.

Watkins responded with his second of the game with just under 10 minutes left before the interval, heading in from close range following a delivery from Ian Maatsen on the left.

Morgan Rogers added a third for Unai Emery's side just after the interval following a swift counter-attack, but the hosts somehow threw away their two-goal lead.

Sunderland netted in the 86th and 87th minutes through Trai Hume and Wilson Isidor, but Tammy Abraham scored a stoppage-time winner for the hosts.

The result leaves Villa in fourth place with 58 points, 10 ahead of sixth-placed Chelsea with five games left to play, whereas Sunderland end the weekend in 11th with 46 points.

Nottingham Forest 4-1 Burnley: Morgan Gibbs-White hat-trick secures win

Morgan Gibbs-White, TAKE A BOW!



It's a second half hat-trick for the Nottingham Forest star! ? pic.twitter.com/qdVeyA6wnW — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 19, 2026

Nottingham Forest came from behind to beat Burnley 4-1 at the City Ground, significantly boosting their hopes of securing Premier League survival.

There were few opportunities for either team in the first half, with the first notable event the injury to Forest centre-back Murillo, who was forced off late for Jair Cunha.

It looked as if the teams would head into the break level, only for Burnley's Zian Flemming to score in stoppage time after receiving the ball under no pressure just outside the six-yard box.

Forest pushed in the second half, and they were rewarded when Morgan Gibbs-White pounced on a loose header by Burnley midfielder James Ward-Prowse in the penalty area, finishing into the bottom-right corner after the hour mark.

The scorer then netted his second of the game minutes later, volleying into the same side of the net from a similar angle after a lofted cross from Omari Hutchinson.

Gibbs-White left the game with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick, directing a header into the left side of the net, and there was even time for Igor Jesus to add a fourth.

Forest's win leaves them in 16th place with 36 points, five ahead of 18th-placed Tottenham Hotspur, whereas Burnley end the afternoon in 19th place with just 20 points.