Everton vs. Liverpool: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League Merseyside derby

By Anthony Nolan | 18 Apr 2026 22:35 , Last updated: 18 Apr 2026 22:41

A crucial battle in the Premier League's race for Europe will take place on Sunday, when Everton welcome bitter rivals Liverpool to Hill Dickinson Stadium for the first-ever Merseyside derby at their new home.

David Moyes's Toffees will be full of confidence having lost just one of their last five outings - 2-0 against Arsenal on March 14 - not to mention their impressive 3-0 victory over Chelsea a week later that the followed up with a hard-fought 2-2 stalemate at Brentford on April 11.

In contrast, Arne Slot's Reds will be reeling from their 2-0 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, which saw the club eliminated from the Champions League quarter-finals 4-0 on aggregate, and means that they have now lost four of their last five games.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Everton face Liverpool in Sunday's Premier League Merseyside derby.

What time does Everton vs. Liverpool kick off?

This match will kick off at 2:00pm on Sunday, April 19 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Everton vs. Liverpool being played?

The Reds will travel to Hill Dickinson Stadium, Everton's new ground on the old Bramley-Moore Dock.

How to watch Everton vs. Liverpool in the UK

TV channels

This clash will be broadcast live on the Sky Sports Main Event TV channel in the UK.

Online streaming

Alternatively, fans can stream the action live via Sky Sports+ stream, or through NOW TV if they have purchased the Sky Sports package on the platform.

Highlights

Key events will be posted by the SkySportsPL X (formerly Twitter) account, while highlights will be uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later in the day.

What is at stake for Everton and Liverpool?

Merseyside derbies in the 21st century have typically only been battles for bragging rights, but this weekend's showdown could have major implications on the race for Champions League football.

Everton come into the contest 10th in the Premier League, but they are just five points behind fifth-placed Liverpool, and a win for the Toffees may be enough to lift them up to sixth.

The Reds have endured a difficult campaign, and qualifying for UEFA's premier club competition is the only remaining achievable goal for Slot's side this term.

Adding to the pressure will be the fact that Liverpool look set for another busy summer in the transfer market, and the manager has stated that their Champions League status will affect the business that they are able to do.

Check out Sports Mole's video preview for Everton vs. Liverpool