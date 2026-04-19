Preview: Bradford City vs Plymouth Argyle - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 19 Apr 2026 21:47

Bradford City will host Plymouth Argyle at Valley Parade in League One this Tuesday night with the hosts aiming to secure their place in the playoffs.

The visitors have the same ambition, and a victory could see them move into the top six at just the right time in the campaign.

Match preview

Bradford enter this game sitting fourth in League One after their draw at the weekend with Barnsley, knowing a win will confirm their place in the playoffs this season.

The hosts will feel they should have won their Yorkshire derby against Barnsley as they went into the final minutes leading 2-1 before Conor Hourihane’s side would equalise late on to share the points.

Graham Alexander’s side will be looking to complete a first league double over Plymouth Argyle since the 1994-95 season after they secured a 1-0 win back in December.

After losing 1-0 to Stevenage in their last home outing, Bradford are looking to avoid suffering successive home league defeats for the first time since March 2024.

© Imago

Plymouth are currently sat in seventh in the table, only two points behind Stevenage, who occupy the final place in the playoffs.

Tom Cleverley’s side are in fine form, as they have won three of their last five league games, including a victory last time out against Wimbledon.

Since 1995, Plymouth have won just one of their six away league games against Bradford City, a 1-0 success in November 2017 in League One.

Plymouth have won each of their last three league games against sides from Yorkshire and will be looking to win four in succession for the first time since March 2017.

Bradford City League One form:

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Plymouth Argyle League One form:

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Team News

© Imago / PPAUK

Bradford will be pleased that they managed to get through their Yorkshire derby with Barnsley without any serious injury concerns.

Fans of the hosts will be hopeful Antoni Sarcevic makes a return to the starting lineup, as he is the club's leading goalscorer coming into this game.

Plymouth, like the hosts, will be pleased they do not have to contend with any fresh injuries to their players after their weekend fixture.

Brendan Wiredu, Bradley Ibrahim and Herbie Kane remain sidelined for the visitors.

Bradford City possible starting lineup:

Walker; Wright, Baldwin, Tilt; Neufville, Metcalfe, Power, Touray; Sarcevic, Humphrys, Jackson

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Hazard; Edwards, Ross, Mitchell, Harding; Wiredu; Curtis, Watts, Boateng, Dale; Tolaj

We say: Bradford City 2-2 Plymouth Argyle

Both sides come into this with their sights set on reaching the playoffs. The hosts know they can secure it with a win, but the visitors are desperate to earn all three points to keep their ambitions of an immediate return to the Championship alive. However, there should be nothing to split the two teams.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.