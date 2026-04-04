Preview: Wycombe Wanderers vs Bradford City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 04 Apr 2026 13:59

Wycombe Wanderers will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Bradford City to Adams Park on Monday afternoon.

The hosts currently sit eighth in the League One table and are only three points off the playoffs, while the visitors are nine points above them in fourth.

Match preview

Wycombe head into Monday’s clash off the back of a disappointing 3-0 defeat to fellow promotion contenders Stockport County and will be hoping to pick up a crucial win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Odin Bailey, Isaac Olaofe and Adama Sidibeh were all on target for Stockport and Wycombe boss Michael Duff was not happy with his side’s performance, claiming they “gave up a bit from 55 or 60 minutes” and are in danger of “becoming nearly men”,

The Chairboys have only won two of their last six games, but they do have an impressive recent record at home with five wins in their last six matches at Adams Park.

It is also worth noting that Wycombe have only suffered one defeat to Bradford in their last five meetings across all competitions, although that loss did come back in August in the return fixture.

© Iconsport / ActionPlus

Bradford, meanwhile, picked up their first win in three games on Friday as they beat a struggling Northampton Town side 1-0.

An early goal from Stephen Humphrys earned them all three points and manager Graham Alexander admitted it was a “hard game”, with Bradford “a little bit open and gung-ho”,

Alexander will be hoping for an improved performance against Wycombe, but the Bantams have struggled away from home this season.

Since the start of 2026, Bradford have lost eight of their 10 league matches on the road with their only victories coming over rock-bottom Port Vale and fellow strugglers Blackpool.

Wycombe Wanderers League One form:

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Bradford City League One form:

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Team News

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Defender Niall Huggins and midfielder Caolan Boyd-Munce missed Wycombe’s last game through injury and are also set to be absent on Monday, while winger Fred Onyedinma picked up a knock against Stockport.

Onyedinma is expected to be replaced by Andre Vidigal, with Nathan Lowe, Cauley Woodrow and Luke Harris also set to feature in attack.

Bradford were missing Tyreik Wright through injury on Friday and Ibou Touray is set to continue deputising for him at left wing-back against Wycombe.

Humphrys will continue leading the line after scoring the winner against Northampton, with support coming from Antoni Sarcevic and Bobby Pointon.

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Norris; Grimmer, Taylor, Allen, Harvie; Morley, Henderson; Vidigal, Woodrow, Harris; Lowe

Bradford City possible starting lineup:

Walker; Tilt, Baldwin, Pennington; Neufville, Metcalfe, Power, Touray; Sarcevic, Pointon; Humphrys

We say: Wycombe Wanderers 1-1 Bradford City

It is difficult to split these two teams and we are expecting a hard-fought contest at Adams Park.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.