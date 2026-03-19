Preview: Leyton Orient vs Wycombe Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 19 Mar 2026 10:58

Leyton Orient will be looking to continue their good form when they welcome Wycombe Wanderers to the BetWright Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit 16th in the League One table and are just four points above the relegation zone, while the visitors are ninth and only two points off the playoffs.

Match preview

Leyton Orient have found some form in recent weeks, with Richie Wellens's side winning their last three league games.

Having started March with a 2-1 defeat to promotion contenders Bradford City, the O's have gone on to beat Stevenage, Peterborough United and Wimbledon across a seven-day stretch.

Leyton Orient put four past Wimbledon in a 4-2 victory on Tuesday as Dom Ballard bagged a hat-trick and James Morris also found the back of the net.

Ballard has been outstanding this season and is the division's leading goalscorer, having netted 21 goals in 31 games.

© Imago

Wycombe, meanwhile, got back to winning ways on Tuesday as they picked up an important 2-0 victory over second-placed Cardiff City.

Cardiff defender Gabriel Osho was sent off shortly before half time and Andre Vidigal and Cauley Woodrow netted late goals to earn Wycombe all three points.

Manager Michael Duff was delighted with his side's performance, having seen them lose their previous two games against Bolton Wanderers and Luton Town, and claimed that Wycombe "can compete against the best" if they can "overcome a few mentality issues".

Wycombe will be looking to pick up another important win over Leyton Orient at the weekend and will be buoyed by the fact they have only been beaten once in their last eight meetings, including a 4-1 victory at home back in November.

Leyton Orient League One form:

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Wycombe Wanderers League One form:

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Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Leyton Orient are unlikely to make many changes amid their impressive run of form, with Ballard set to continue leading the line.

Demetri Mitchell, Charlie Wellens and Ollie O'Neill are expected to provide support in attack, with Azeem Abdulai and Tyreeq Bakinson continuing in midfield.

Wycome, meanwhile, could hand Woodrow a start over Nathan Lowe after he came off the bench to score against Cardiff.

Jack Grimmer, Connor Taylor, Taylor Allen and Dan Harvie are expected to continue in defence.

Leyton Orient possible starting lineup:

Dennis; James, Casey, Simpson, Morris; Bakinson, Abdulai; Mitchell, Wellens, O'Neill; Ballard

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Norris; Grimmer, Taylor, Allen, Harvie; Morley, Boyd-Munce; Onyedinma, Henderson, Harris; Woodrow

We say: Leyton Orient 1-1 Wycombe Wanderers

Wycombe have an excellent record against Leyton Orient, but the O's are in better form and we are expecting a hard-fought game on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.