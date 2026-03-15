Preview: Cardiff City vs Wycombe Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 15 Mar 2026 23:50 , Last updated: 15 Mar 2026 23:51

Cardiff City will continue their League One promotion bid when they take on Wycombe Wanderers in Tuesday's meeting at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The hosts are sitting in second spot in the League One table, while the playoff-chasing Chairboys occupy ninth spot in the standings.

Match preview

Cardiff's promotion bid experienced a little wobble with a return of just one win from four matches before they made the trip to St James' Park for Saturday's clash with Exeter City.

Any creeping doubts were soon eased with a dominant 4-0 victory that saw Rubin Colwill net a brace alongside goals from Alex Robertson and Callum Robinson.

As a result of their successful trip to Devon, the second-placed side moved 11 points clear of Bolton Wanderers in third position, further boosting their hopes of securing an immediate return to the second tier.

Brian Barry-Murphy's side will now return to the Cardiff City Stadium for the first time since losing 2-0 to promotion rivals Lincoln City, who currently enjoy a four-point lead over the Bluebirds.

While they may have experienced disappointment against the Imps, Cardiff still boast an impressive record in front of their own supporters, having won 14, drawn one and lost three of their 18 home league games this season.

In fact, they have won six of their previous eight home matches in the third tier, netting a minimum of three goals in their last three home victories.

© Imago

Wycombe, meanwhile, are sitting three points adrift of the playoffs after winning 14, drawing 11 and losing 12 of their 37 league matches this term.

The Chairboys have work to get their top-six bid back on track after three consecutive victories were followed by back-to-back defeats against Bolton Wanderers and Luton Town.

Michael Duff's side conceded three goals from the 88th minute in a 3-2 defeat away to Bolton, before they fell to a 2-1 loss in Saturday's home meeting with fellow playoff hopefuls Luton Town.

They will be desperate to return to winning ways on Tuesday, but that will be easier said than done after winning just three of their 18 away league games this season.

They have also never beaten Cardiff in a competitive away match, having drawn one and lost five of their previous six trips to the Welsh capital.

The Chairboys at least have experience of picking up a positive result against the current Cardiff team after playing out a 1-1 draw in January's reverse fixture at Adams Park.

Cardiff City League One form:

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Wycombe Wanderers League One form:

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The hosts are expected to be without the services of goalkeeper Harry Tyrer, winger Isaak Davies and striker Yousef Salech due to injury.

Robinson could come into Barry-Murphy’s thinking if he opts to freshen up his forward line for Tuesday’s contest.

At the opposite end of the pitch, the Cardiff boss is likely to keep faith with a back four of Perry Ng, Gabriel Osho, Dylan Lawlor and Joel Bagan.

Wycombe defender Anders Hagelskjaer is set to miss the rest of the season after suffering an injury in last month’s win over Burton Albion.

Duff is hopeful that Dan Casey can return within a month from the hamstring injury he sustained in the defeat to Bolton earlier this month.

Junior Quitirna is pushing for a starting berth after coming off the bench to net a late consolation goal in Saturday’s defeat to Luton.

Cardiff City possible starting lineup:

Trott; Ng, Osho, Lawlor, Bagan; Wintle, Robertson; Tanner. R. Colwill, Ashford; Robinson

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Norris; Grimmer, Taylor, Allen, Harvie; Morley, Boyd-Munce; Onyedinma, Quitirna, Harris; Lowe

We say: Cardiff City 2-0 Wycombe Wanderers

Cardiff have never lost at home to Wycombe, and considering they have won 14 of their 18 league games at the Cardiff City Stadium this season, we think the promotion hopefuls will do enough to claim a relatively comfortable victory in Tuesday's contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.