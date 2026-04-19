Preview: Rotherham United vs Luton Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sam Varley | 19 Apr 2026 22:28

Needing a victory to boost their hopes of breaking into the top six of the League One table in the final run-in, Luton Town will travel to the AESSEAL New York Stadium to take on Rotherham United on Tuesday.

The visitors trail the final playoff spot by three points with three games remaining, while their hosts managed a rare victory at the weekend with their relegation already confirmed.

Match preview

Rotherham United return to League One action on Tuesday aiming to build on a victory at the weekend and end their disappointing season on a relatively positive note in the coming weeks.

The Millers headed into the weekend with their relegation already confirmed, with any hopes of escaping the drop ended in a 3-0 beating away at Wigan Athletic on Tuesday.

That stretched a winless run to nine matches, covering the end of Matt Hamshaw's tenure and the first five matches under new boss Lee Clark, from which they earned just a single point, before heading to Leyton Orient on Saturday aiming to at least lift spirits with just a 10th league win of the season.

Clark's men succeeded in doing so for the first time under his charge, leaving the BetWright Stadium with a 2-0 triumph as Harry Gray had them ahead in the first half and Sam Nombe doubled the lead 17 minutes from time.

With optimism to take from a first win since February and three games remaining before their drop down to League Two, making it a second relegation in three years, Rotherham United will at least go in search of another morale-boosting win on Tuesday.

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That will be no easy task, though, as the visitors arrive in South Yorkshire aiming to crash the playoff spots in the final run-in.

On the back of a six-game winless run between mid-February and mid-March, Luton Town looked set for a mid-table finish in League One, a disappointing position given their back-to-back relegations from the Premier League down to England's third tier.

They have since moved back into the top-six picture, though, winning five and drawing two of their last seven league outings while also prevailing over Stockport County at Wembley to win the EFL Trophy.

Having then beaten Northampton Town to make it four straight victories and three in League One, narrowing their gap to the playoff places, the Hatters faced a trip to Mansfield Town on Saturday and fell 2-0 behind to Jon Russell's brace, before at least forcing a share of the points in a 2-2 draw as Kasey Palmer halved the deficit and Shayden Morris drew them level early in the second half.

Still left to rue their failure to find a winner to make it four straight league victories and move within a point of the top six, Luton Town now find themselves three points off the last playoff spot with three games remaining and will feel they need to return to winning ways on Tuesday to heap the pressure on sixth-placed Stevenage.

Rotherham United League One form:

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Luton Town League One form:

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Luton Town form (all competitions):

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Team News

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Rotherham United are set to remain without Cameron Dawson, Hamish Douglas, Marvin Kaleta, Shaun McWilliams, Kian Spence, Joe Powell and Liam Kelly due to ongoing injuries.

Lee Clark will field a similar unchanged starting XI from Saturday's victory, with Emmanuel Adegboyega having made a first start in defence since his injury layoff, albeit only featuring until the interval.

Dru Yearwood is back in contention for a midfield spot after sitting out and could join Daniel Gore and displace 19-year-old Cohen Lee, while Nombe will continue to lead the attack having scored his 11th league goal of the season at the weekend.

Luton Town are still unable to call on Teden Mengi, Tom Holmes, Shandon Baptiste, Elijah Adebayo and Isaiah Jones as they are still confined to the treatment room.

There is competition for attacking spots, with Nahki Wells, Gideo Kodua, Jake Richards and Devante Cole all fighting to come in from the start, after Morris, Palmer and Emilio Lawrence supported front man Ali Al-Hamadi at Mansfield.

Key midfielder Jordan Clark missed the weekend's trip, and if he is sidelined, Davy van den Berg should again join Joe Walsh in the engine room behind Palmer, who has notched up five league goals from midfield since his January loan arrival.

Rotherham United possible starting lineup:

Cann; Rafferty, Jules, Adegboyega, Baptiste; Gore, Yearwood; Martha, Clarke, Gray; Nombe

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Keeley; Lonwijk, Odoffin, Andersen, Naismith; Van Den Berg, Walsh; Morris, Palmer, Kodua; Wells

We say: Rotherham United 0-2 Luton Town

While Rotherham United defied the odds to end their poor run with an away victory at the weekend, we cannot see them again coming out on top against a Luton Town side packed with quality and needing three points in their promotion bid, instead backing the visitors to continue their unbeaten run with an away win.

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