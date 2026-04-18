Team News: Nottingham Forest vs. Burnley injury, suspension list, predicted XIs before Premier League clash

By Saikat Mandal | 18 Apr 2026 14:00 , Last updated: 18 Apr 2026 14:00

The battle for survival takes centre stage as Nottingham Forest host Burnley in a crucial Premier League clash at the City Ground on Sunday.

Forest head into the contest in strong form, unbeaten in their last six matches and buoyed by a 1-0 win over Porto in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final, while Burnley arrive on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: John Victor (knee), Nicolo Savona (knee), Willy Boly (knee), Callum Hudson-Odoi (muscle)

Doubtful: Chris Wood (knee), Murillo (other), Elliot Anderson (compassionate leave)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Aina, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Ndoye; Jesus

BURNLEY

Out: Josh Cullen (knee), Josh Laurent (suspended), Jordan Beyer (thigh), Connor Roberts (calf), Hannibal Mejbri (thigh)

Doubtful: Zeki Amdouni (knee), Axel Tuanzebe (heel)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Hartman, Humphreys, Esteve, Walker; Ugochukwu, Ward-Prowse, Edwards; Anthony, Foster; Flemming