Nottingham Forest vs. Burnley: Vitor Pereira bidding to avoid matching Frank Lampard feat, making top-flight history

By Darren Plant | 18 Apr 2026 11:36 , Last updated: 18 Apr 2026 11:56

Nottingham Forest head coach Vitor Pereira could record an unwanted first in English top-flight history this weekend.

Burnley are the visitors to the City Ground as Forest attempt to move clear of the bottom three in the Premier League table.

Pereira's side are on a high having overcome Porto on Thursday night to progress through to the Europa League semi-finals.

However, with a double-header against Aston Villa to come, Pereira and his squad will be eager to move further away from the relegation zone this weekend.

Nevertheless, the Portuguese is at risk of setting an unwanted piece of English top-flight history, as well as matching something last recorded by Frank Lampard.

© Iconsport / SUSA

How can Pereira make English top-flight history?

Pereira has already played Burnley this season, suffering a 3-2 home defeat to the Clarets when he was Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach.

In the history of English top-flight football, no manager has ever suffered two home defeats to a newly-promoted team in a single season.

That said, the feat of losing two home games to the same opponent in the same campaign is not rare, with Frank Lampard suffering that unwanted feat in 2022-23.

Lampard, whose Coventry City side won promotion to the Premier League on Friday, lost home games to Brighton & Hove Albion when in charge of Everton and Chelsea.

History is not necessarily in Pereira's favour, with Forest having won just one of their last eight games against Burnley.

Why do the statistics suggest Forest will draw 1-1 with Burnley?

Not only have five of the last eight games between these clubs ended in stalemate, the most recent three encounters at the City Ground have ended in a 1-1 scoreline.

Meanwhile, Forest have posted draws in three of their last four Premier League fixtures at the City Ground.

They have also netted just 14 goals in 16 such games. At the same time, Burnley have scored recorded 18 strikes from the same amount of away contests.