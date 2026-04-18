Nottingham Forest vs. Burnley: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Ellis Stevens | 18 Apr 2026 15:20

Nottingham Forest welcome Burnley to the City Ground in the Premier League on Sunday.

The hosts are looking to extend their cushion over the relegation zone, while the visitors' demotion looks all but confirmed with six games remaining.

What time does Nottingham Forest vs. Burnley kick off?

Nottingham Forest's encounter with Burnley will get underway at 2pm UK time on Sunday afternoon.

Where is Nottingham Forest vs. Burnley being played?

Nottingham Forest welcome Burnley to their City Ground home, which can hold up to 30,778 supporters.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs. Burnley in the UK

TV channels

Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the match live on Sky Sports UHD, Sky Sports+ HD or Sky Sports+.

Online streaming

Alternatively, fans will be able to access the match via NOW TV.

Highlights

Highlights will be posted throughout the match on Sky Sports Premier League's X (formerly Twitter) account.

What is at stake for Nottingham Forest vs. Burnley?

Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in their last six matches across all competitions, and they will be aiming to extend that run and strengthen their position above the relegation zone.

While Forest's survival hopes are still intact, Burnley's dreams of remaining in the top-flight are all but over.

The Clarets are 19th and trail West Ham United in safety by a significant 12 points, meaning Burnley would require a miraculous end to the campaign if they are to stay in the Premier League next season.