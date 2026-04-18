Nottingham Forest lineup vs. Burnley: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Vitor Pereira could be without three key players

By Saikat Mandal | 18 Apr 2026 05:15 , Last updated: 18 Apr 2026 05:17

Nottingham Forest will aim to extend their gap from the relegation zone when they host Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.

In what has been a chaotic 2025-26 campaign - marked by three managerial changes before the arrival of Vitor Pereira - Forest appear to have finally found some stability, albeit slightly late in the season.

The Tricky Trees are unbeaten in their last six matches across all competitions and are riding high after a remarkable 1-0 aggregate victory over Porto to reach the Europa League semi-finals.

Attention now turns back to the Premier League, where another crucial relegation six-pointer awaits, although Pereira may have to contend with several injury concerns.

Murillo picked up a knock against Porto but could still be fit in time for Sunday, which would be a significant boost for the hosts.

Chris Wood also suffered a knee issue in midweek, but Pereira remains hopeful that the former Burnley striker will recover in time to feature.

However, Callum Hudson-Odoi is a major doubt after sustaining a muscle injury and is unlikely to be involved in this important fixture.

Elliot Anderson was granted compassionate leave following the passing of his mother and may remain unavailable.

John Victor, Nicolo Savona and Willy Boly continue to be long-term absentees, meaning Pereira is expected to rely on a similar lineup to the one that secured victory in midweek.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup: Sels; Aina, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Ndoye; Jesus