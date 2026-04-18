Preview: Borussia Monchengladbach vs Mainz 05 - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 18 Apr 2026 07:30

Sunday night entertainment in the Bundesliga comes from Borussia Park as Borussia Monchengladbach look to complete a season double over Mainz 05.

The hosts still need one or two big results to secure their Bundesliga status for next season, while Die Nulfunfer are simply looking to shake off a painful European exit.

Match preview

Sitting four points clear of the relegation playoff zone with five games remaining, Borussia Monchengladbach are inching towards safety.

Die Fohlen were one of the chief contenders for relegation after kicking off the campaign with eight successive winless matches, though the appointment of Eugen Polanski as head coach led to a more favourable run of results.

Gladbach have been particularly strong at home, winning half of their matches at Borussia Park since the start of 2026 and enduring just one defeat.

Scoring goals has also been their strong point in recent weeks, with Die Fohlen rattling the net seven times across their last four competitive outings - both home and away.

Their attention turns to Mainz this Sunday night, and having picked up a 1-0 victory over Die Nulfunfer earlier this season, Gladbach have an opportunity to bag their first season double over their rivals since the 2019-20 campaign.

© Iconsport / Uwe Anspach, PictureAlliance

Thursday night was meant to be a historic occasion for Mainz, with the club eyeing up their first major European semi-final in their history.

Urs Fischer’s men took a 2-0 lead into their second-leg Europa Conference League clash with French side Strasbourg, though their trip across the border ended in a 4-0 thrashing in Alsace.

Mainz will now be looking to put their European disappointment aside as they look for a strong end to their thrilling Bundesliga campaign.

Just like Gladbach, Mainz were also strong relegation contenders following a rotten start to the campaign.

Die Nulfunfer were rooted to the bottom of the table for many weeks before the appointment of Fischer, who changed everything once he arrived in the dugout.

The head coach not only led his side out of the relegation zone and into the mid-table, but he also oversaw a memorable European campaign - an achievement which has many fans excited about next season.

When it comes to more immediate matters, Mainz will be looking for a return to winning ways after losing successive competitive games for the first time under Fischer.

Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga form:

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Mainz Bundesliga form:

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Mainz form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

Borussia Monchengladbach still have a lengthy injury list as we approach the business end of the season.

Forward Tim Kleindienst remains on the sidelines with a knee injury which has seen him make just two appearances this season.

Fellow forward Robin Hack is in a similar position, having only made four outings this term due to a groin injury.

Nathan Ngoumou has been dealing with an Achilles tendon injury for a long time, and he is yet to make his competitive return.

Goalkeeper Tobias Sippel and youngster Jan Urbich are also expected to catch the game from the sidelines.

When it comes to Mainz, the visitors remain without Benedict Hollerbach, who has been dealing with his Achilles injury since January.

South Korean midfielder Jae-Sung Lee has picked up a recent toe injury and will be a big miss for Die Nulfunfer.

Forward Silas is also out of action with a broken leg, while goalkeeper Robin Zentner continues to nurse his groin injury.

Maxim Dal, Kasey Bos and Stefan Bell are also doubts as we head into Sunday’s fixture.

Borussia Monchengladbach possible starting lineup:

Nicolas; Sander, Elvedi, Diks; Scally, Reitz, Engelhardt, Castrop; Honorat, Mohya; Tabakovic

Mainz 05 possible starting lineup:

Batz; da Costa, Posch, Kohr; Widmer, Nebel, Sano, Amiri, Mwene; Becker, Tietz

We say: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-1 Mainz 05

Borussia Monchengladbach have performed well at home, and we expect them to get at least a point out of Sunday’s match.

Mainz have significantly improved under the stewardship of Urs Fischer, but Thursday’s European defeat will have taken a lot out of them - both physically and emotionally.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.