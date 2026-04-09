Preview: RB Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 09 Apr 2026 16:21

RB Leipzig cannot afford to lose against visitors Borussia Monchengladbach at Red Bull Arena on Saturday if they are to are to maintain their place in the Bundesliga's top four.

Die Rotten Bullen are third with 53 points, but fifth-placed Hoffenheim only trail them by three points, whereas Gladbach are 13th with 30 points following their surprise 2-2 stalemate with Heidenheim on April 4.

Match preview

Leipzig's 2-1 victory against Werder Bremen on April 4 was well deserved, with Bremen's best opportunities coming in second-half stoppage time when they were trailing 2-0.

The hosts are only four points ahead of sixth-placed Bayer Leverkusen, who they face on April 18, so they should be wary about taking their position in the Champions League spots for granted.

Ole Werner's side are in fine goalscoring form having averaged 2.1 goals scored over their last seven matches, though they have only kept one clean sheet in 11 fixtures.

Die Rotten Bullen have been difficult to beat for some time, with the club winning four, drawing two and losing just one of their past seven games.

Leipzig's displays at home have been strong considering they are undefeated in their last four at Red Bull Arena, and they have triumphed in their two most recent clashes at the stadium.

© Imago / Sven Simon

Borussia Monchengladbach were poor in the final third against Heidenheim, as while they scored twice, they only found the back of the net because of a goalkeeping error and a huge deflection.

The threat of relegation should still be taken seriously given St Pauli, who occupy the relegation playoff spot in 16th, are only five points from them.

Gladbach managed to hold Leipzig to a goalless stalemate when they met in November 2025, and they will hope to extend their unbeaten streak against Saturday's opponents to four games, while a win would be their second in that stretch.

Die Fohlen are unbeaten in three Bundesliga matches, drawing twice, scoring seven goals and conceding on five occasions.

Head coach Eugen Polanski has failed to oversee a win in eight away fixtures, suffering five defeats, including in three of their four most recent matches on the road.

RB Leipzig Bundesliga form:

D

W

W

L

W

W

Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga form:

L

W

L

W

D

D

Team News

© Imago / Nico Herbertz

Leipzig's biggest concern is centre-back Castello Lukeba, whose groin injury means Werner may be forced to field central defenders Willi Orban and El Chadaille Bitshiabu.

Nicolas Seiwald is a likely candidate to patrol the middle of the pitch, and he could play alongside Xaver Schlager and Christoph Baumgartner.

Winger Yan Diomande will hope to add to his tally of 10 league goals, but responsibility for finishing chances will also be shared with Antonio Nusa and Romulo on Saturday.

Gladbach forwards Tim Kleindienst, Robin Hack and Nathan N'Goumou have all been ruled out, as has centre-back Kota Takai.

Expect Philipp Sander, Nico Elvedi and Kevin Diks to play in a three-man defence, while fans could see a front three of Franck Honorat, Kevin Stoger and Haris Tabakovic.

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup:

Vandevoordt; Baku, Orban, Bitshiabu, Raum; Schlager, Seiwald, Baumgartner; Diomande, Romulo, Nusa

Borussia Monchengladbach possible starting lineup:

Nicolas; Sander, Elvedi, Diks; Scally, Reitz, Engelhardt, Castrop; Honorat, Stoger; Tabakovic

We say: RB Leipzig 2-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Leipzig have been strong at home for some time, and they will be facing a Gladbach side that have frequently struggled on the road.

The visitors could prove difficult to beat given their form, but the hosts' firepower should help them get the better of Gladbach.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.