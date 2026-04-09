Man City transfer news: Citizens 'join race' with European giants for another midfielder after Elliot Anderson transfer boost

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Apr 2026 16:35 , Last updated: 09 Apr 2026 16:36

Manchester City are reportedly the latest European club to join the race for Hertha Berlin wonderkid Kennet Eichhorn ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Citizens are expected to prioritise additions in the midfield department, as captain Bernardo Silva is set to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season, while speculation over Rodri’s long-term future has surfaced in recent weeks.

England international Elliot Anderson is believed to one of Man City’s main summer targets, with the Nottingham Forest star looking increasingly likely to secure a big-money move away from the City Ground amid growing interest in his services.

Manchester United have also been credited with a strong interest in Anderson, but The Mirror reports that Pep Guardiola’s side are in pole position to win the race for his signature, with Etihad chiefs confident of landing the 23-year-old in a £65m deal.

Striking an agreement to sign Anderson early in the summer window would allow Man City to focus on other targets, and teenage starlet Eichhorn appears to have emerged as a fresh name on their transfer wishlist.

© Imago / Matthias Koch

Man City ready to rival European giants for German gem Eichhorn

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Man City have joined the race with Premier League and Bundesliga clubs for 16-year-old midfielder Eichhorn, who is a youth product of Hertha Berlin.

The Berlin-born gem is said to be viewed by the Citizens as an 'interesting profile', and his future should be one to watch in the coming months.

Man City sporting director Hugo Viana has shown a consistent appetite for recruiting young players, with eight of his 14 signings since January 2025 aged 24 and under, including the addition of 18-year-old midfielder Sverre Nypan.

Tottenham Hotspur allegedly considered a £10.5m swoop for Eichhorn ahead of the January transfer window, but a mid-season deal ultimately failed to materialise.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in Eichhorn, as have German quartet Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt, and also La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.

© Imago / HMB-Media

Who is in-demand Hertha Berlin starlet Kennet Eichhorn?

Dubbed by some as the ‘next Toni Kroos’, Eichhorn is currently one of Europe’s most talked about youngsters as he continues to enjoy a breakthrough season in Hertha Berlin’s senior team.

Eichhorn became the youngest ever 2.Bundesliga debutant - aged just 16 years and 14 days - in August last year and he has since played 15 times for Hertha in all competitions during an injury-hit campaign.

Primarily a deep-lying midfielder, Eichhorn scored his first senior goal in a 6-1 win over Kaiserslautern in the DFB-Pokal round of 16 in December, before spending two months on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

Eichhorn has since make a full recovery and is hoping to inspire Hertha to make a late push for the promotion playoffs in the German second division, with Die Alte Dame currently sitting sixth in the table and five points behind third spot with six games remaining.

On the international stage, Eichhorn has captained Germany Under-17s in all four of his appearances to date and scored twice in a European Under-17 Championship qualifier at the end of last year.